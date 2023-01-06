Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About That ‘Leaked’ Letter To Her Father: ‘It Was Suggested By The Queen And Charles’
Anyone who has watched Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan knows that the Sussexes have shared several shocking claims regarding the royal family’s treatment of them, and other points fans may have not previously thought about. In the fifth episode of the hit series, Meghan Markle, 41, said that...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Princess Diana’s Brother Appears to Respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Controversy on Twitter
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, appears to have responded to the controversy surrounding his nephew Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, in which he stars with wife Meghan Markle.
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims
Meghan Markle alleged she was discouraged from inviting a beloved family member to her wedding, but palace insiders said that's a "complete and utter lie."
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Meghan Markle Haters Compare the ‘Privileged’ Duchess of Sussex to a ‘Bird in a Gilded Cage’
Meghan Markle haters slam the Duchess of Sussex for not acknowledging her "privilege."
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries
It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
3 Times Meghan Markle Lost Her Cool in Public
Meghan Markle knows when to smile for the cameras. But there were times when the duchess was caught showing an emotion we usually don't see from her in public.
Meghan Markle’s 8-Word Reaction to Appearing on the Front Page Over Other Royals
Meghan Markle remembered telling Prince Harry it wasn't her 'fault' she'd been put on the cover of a U.K. publication after a 2018 royal family event in 'Harry and Meghan' Volume II.
