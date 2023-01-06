ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries

It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
New York Post

Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
E! News

E! News

