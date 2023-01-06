Man fires shots from car after fight in Greenville gas station parking lot; victim in critical condition, deputies say

Read full article on original website
76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident. WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
Motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Honea Path. It happened around 6PM on East Greer Street near Black Street when the biker laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision, but was run over by the vehicle.
Deputies search for suspect vehicle following road rage shooting in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman, deputies say
A man has been arrested following a shooting at an intersection that killed a 76-year-old woman.
FOX Carolina
Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during a traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A woman was arrested and 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who shot, killed husband in couple's kitchen sentenced, solicitor says
ROEBUCK, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her husband, according to the solicitor, Barry Barnette. (Video above aired when woman was arrested) Barnett said Shelia Denise Lebron, 55, of Roebuck, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter...
FOX Carolina
FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
One injured in weekend shooting on I-85
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred along I-85 in the southern part of the county. Shots were fired around 530 PM Sunday.
WYFF4.com
SC driver dies after crash; other driver charged with failure to yield, troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died at the hospital after being involved in a crash last month in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 27 on Highway 18...
WYFF4.com
GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies safely locate two missing teens who ran away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two teens who ran away Monday night have been found. Deputies said 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m. Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2...
