ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man fires shots from car after fight in Greenville gas station parking lot; victim in critical condition, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore
WYFF4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wbrc.com

76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident. WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy