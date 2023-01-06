Read full article on original website
We’re Feeling the Effects of the Nursing Shortage. Health Tech Can Help
The healthcare industry is in desperate need of nurses — and fast. Chances are this isn’t news to you. You’ve seen the countless headlines covering the impact the pandemic has had on nurses, and how that nursing shortage has impacted employment numbers, healthcare facilities, and patient care.
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
How Low-Code Development Will Deliver The Future of Public Health Services
From reducing IT backlogs and accelerating app development, to empowering citizen developers and enabling “fusion” dev teams of programmers and business technologists, the private sector has been enjoying the benefits of low-code development for some time now. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “low-code” generally refers to app...
PatientsLikeMe Partners with LetsGetChecked to Offer Members Access to Home Testing Solutions
– PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the trusted community health network that empowers patients to take charge of their health, announced its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company. – The partnership will provide PLM’s 1 million members with access to enhanced patient support capabilities for testing. PLM’s expansive patient community can...
Patient Financial Experience: 40% of Americans Confused by Medical Bills
– AKASA™, a developer of AI for healthcare operations, released findings from a new survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov. – The survey findings highlight uncertainty looms among patients about what is included in a bill and if they can pay – two factors that drive the most confusion on medical bills. However, there are strategies healthcare organizations can take to be proactive and prevent billing surprises from trickling down to patients.
Anumana & Pfizer Partner on Amyloidosis AI-ECG Algorithm Development
– Anumana, an AI-driven health technology company and portfolio company of nference, today announced a multi-year agreement with Pfizer for Anumana to develop an investigational artificial intelligence electrocardiogram algorithm (AI-ECG) designed to enable the early identification of patients who may be at risk of cardiac amyloidosis. – Anumana will conduct...
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider
– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
KLAS: Clinical Decision Support Point-of-Care Reference 2022
– CDS reference tools enable clinical users to follow standard treatment recommendations and more quickly and confidently make clinical decisions. However, tools that lack strong content, searchability, and EMR integration are not efficient for point-of-care workflows and can frustrate users, especially those already experiencing burnout. – To understand the customer...
Violet Partners with Ontrak Health to Improve Inclusive Care
– Violet, a health equity platform, announced that it has partnered with Ontrak Health, an AI and technology-enabled behavioral health company, to offer better-personalized support and treatment through identity-centered care. – Through the partnership, Ontrak Health will implement Violet’s continuing education for care coaches learning how to better support every...
Unlock the Full Potential of Inpatient Bed Capacity with AI
Every day, hospital staff do the best they can to navigate the daily chaos of bed management by making educated guesses as to what is going to happen over the course of the day. Relying on team huddles throughout the day, staff pore over Excel or paper spreadsheets to predict how many beds will open up and when. They try to estimate demand for those beds by the time of day, unsure when to deploy “surge capacity.” On some days, this method works out well. However, more often than not, the staff’s best efforts result in long patient waits, unwanted staff overtime, and ultimately lower access to care.
CIMSS Acquires Medication Adherence App/Sensor RxCompli
– CIMSS has acquired RxCompli, a medication adherence provider of a personalized caregiver sensor/app that alerts patients to take their medications as prescribed. – The acquisition offers a new technology platform to physicians that ensures their patients take the right medication at the right time. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Kahun Taps MediOrbis to Offer AI-Powered Digital Intake and Triage Services
– MediOrbis, a multi-specialty telehealth company today announces a strategic partnership with Kahun, the clinical reasoning tool that performs dynamic clinical assessments at scale. – The strategic partnership will enable MediOrbis to offer Kahun’s proprietary AI-driven digital intake tool as a part of its comprehensive telehealth platform. – By...
83% of Patients Provided Duplicate Health Info at a Doctor’s Office
– New data from Carta Healthcare shows 83% of patients have had to provide the same health information or duplicate health information at a doctor’s office. 42% of Americans spend six minutes or more recounting past medical history at their doctor’s appointments due to a lack of integrated data processes.
4 Key Benefits of the Medical Call Center in the Post-COVID-19 Era
In today’s digital-first world, the medical call center still plays a crucial role in connecting healthcare consumers with providers. As an important method of alleviating staffing shortages, elevating the patient experience, and optimizing revenue for healthcare organizations, strategic call center programs covered unique gaps in the patient journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic such as information hotlines and patient outreach to engage patients once the facility re-opened. In the post-COVID era, the most successful call center programs continue to utilize both non-clinical and clinical agents who can answer patient questions quickly and easily, schedule appointments, make referrals, and communicate with patients in their preferred language.
Pangea Biomed Adds $5M for its Multi-Cancer Response Predictor
– Pangea Biomed, the biotech company behind ENLIGHT, the multi-cancer response predictor improving the effectiveness of precision oncology, announced $5M in additional funding reaching a total seed round of $12M. – The latest fundraising is led by angel investor Danny Tocatly and existing investor NFX, and will be used to...
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
Force Therapeutics Now Available in AWS Marketplace
– Force Therapeutics, a full-suite digital care management platform, announced today its availability in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, consume, and manage third-party software, services, and data that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses. – Through AWS...
Walgreens Find Care Offers Dementia Patients with Personalized Playlists
– Music Health Inc. announced that its music wellness app, Vera, is now available through Walgreens Find Care® to provide people living with different forms of dementia with convenient and affordable access to personalized music from their computers and smart devices. – Vera is a new app that supports...
