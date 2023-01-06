Altamont traveled to Moweaqua on Tuesday to face the Raiders of Central A & M. It was the Indians who returned home with another victory 60-33 over A & M. Both teams were slow out of the gates as it took a couple minutes for either team to score. Finally Eric Kollmann, who was re inserted into the starting lineup scored the first couple of baskets to get Altamont out to the 4-0 lead. Indians would finally find their shooting touch as Logan Cornett and Mason Robinson would hit threes forcing A & M to call a couple of early time outs. Altamont would double up the Raiders after one 18-6.

MOWEAQUA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO