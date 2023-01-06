Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Larry Lee Woods, 80
Larry Lee Woods, age 80, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 5:39 PM – Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrated at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery in rural West Liberty, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM. In loving memory of Larry, memorials may be made to the Jasper Post #20 American Legion.
Effingham Radio
James A. Kuhns, Jr., 66
James A. Kuhns Jr., 66 of Dix, formerly of Effingham, was taken home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022. Jim/Jimmy, was born on November 25, 1956 and was a loving father, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father James Aloysius...
Effingham Radio
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80, of Stewardson, IL, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Stewardson Cemetery with military honors by the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 of Stewardson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 and mailed to Brummerstedt Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Viola Evelyn Frey, 86
Viola Evelyn Frey, age 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Helia Healthcare of Newton, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating the life of Viola will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Cremation rites were accorded to Mrs. Frey. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Thomas H. Weber, 63
Thomas H. Weber, age 63, of Altamont, Illinois passed away at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his home in Altamont. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the donor’s choice. Thomas was born on October 13, 1959 in Olney, Illinois, the son of Delbert J....
Effingham Radio
Loretta Fay Wallace, 82
Loretta Fay Wallace, age 82, formerly of rural Montrose, Illinois, passed away at 5:31 PM – Monday, January 9, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Burial will be in the Island Creek Cemetery in rural Montrose, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Benny Lee Ballard, 92
Benny Lee Ballard, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora. Benny was born on February 1, 1930, in Clay County, Illinois the son of Clovis and Mary Geneva (Glardon) Ballard. He married Cora Jane Coombes on December 8, 1950 Charleston Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois and together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 7, 2021.
Effingham Radio
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III, 71
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III passed away peacefully at his home on December 29, 2022 at the age of 71. He is survived by his brother James Ross Kasserman, nieces Kelly Kasserman Dunnavant (husband David) and Morgan Kasserman Fruit (husband Steven), grand nephews Shane Walker Dunnavant and Bennett James Fruit, grand niece Sadie Ross Dunnavant, sister-in-laws Candy Howard (husband Bill) and Linda Tatham (husband Buddy).
Effingham Radio
Altamont Takes Care Of Business Against Central A & M 60-33
Altamont traveled to Moweaqua on Tuesday to face the Raiders of Central A & M. It was the Indians who returned home with another victory 60-33 over A & M. Both teams were slow out of the gates as it took a couple minutes for either team to score. Finally Eric Kollmann, who was re inserted into the starting lineup scored the first couple of baskets to get Altamont out to the 4-0 lead. Indians would finally find their shooting touch as Logan Cornett and Mason Robinson would hit threes forcing A & M to call a couple of early time outs. Altamont would double up the Raiders after one 18-6.
Effingham Radio
Still Time To Donate To The Illinois Deer Donation Program
Hunters still have time to donate to the program, as the 2022-2023 hunting season comes to an end on January 15! If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, and Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season January 13-15, 2023.
Central Illinois hospitals’ top baby names of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As Springfield hospitals move into 2023, their maternity centers looked back at 2022 to find out what the most popular names were for babies born there. A total of 3,359 babies were born at HSHS St. John’s and Springfield Memorial Hospitals in 2022, an average of 4.6 per day per hospital. […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29 year old Holly R. Moore of Vandalia for an Effingham County FTA warrant for for bad checks/obtain control property. Holly was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Mikel D. Wright of Vandalia for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Keith L. Wiseman of Shumway for a Macon County FTA warrant for driving while license revoked. Keith was given an NTA per Macon County and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Hayden L. Limes of Mason for...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia to have two new canines
Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke has announced the city’s one recently retired canine unit will be replaced by two canine officers. The announcement came at Monday night’s city council meeting. Locke says new canine officers Travis Ripperda and Austin Leslie went to Missouri to pick out their dogs...
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Newman Fund Fundraiser Breakfast in Teutopolis in February
The annual Newman Breakfast will be held Sunday, February 5th from 7 am until Noon at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. Menu will include all you can eat scrambled eggs, whole hog sausage, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns, french toast sticks, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice & milk. Baked goods will be available...
Effingham Radio
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal Friday/ No School Monday
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, January 13th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, January 16th, 2023 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday,...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00pm. Approval of Minutes from December 8, 2022, regular meeting. Announce vacancy in office of the State’s Attorney effective at 4:00 PM on January 31, 2023, due to the resignation of Nichole Kroncke. Discussion and vote...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Comments / 0