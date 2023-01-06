MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Some dogs are so acutely aware of fire that they can become a person’s best fire detector. Moorhead Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Rosenfeldt says that appears to be the case when a man’s dogs alerted their owner to a fire that damaged a home in the Oakport neighborhood of North Moorhead early Wednesday. The dogs sensed smoke coming from the basement. The man saw the smoke, called 9-1-1, and he and the dogs got out safely.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO