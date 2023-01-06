Read full article on original website
Funeral for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton set for Wed. at Ada-Borup-West High School
ADA, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said, “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton.”. Sheriff Thornton began feeling fatigued around...
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day on...
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial...
Deer crashes in and out of Moorhead butcher shop entrance
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A butcher shop in Moorhead had a close call early Saturday after a deer came crashing through the store’s front glass entrance. She Said Butcher Shop, at 2103 5th Ave N, Moorhead, posted on its Facebook, writing “I am not really sure who was more scared at the time, me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience…”
City of Fargo continues tough, expensive winter digout
FARGO (KFGO) – This winter is testing everyone, including the Fargo Public Works Department. Director Ben Dow said street crews have been “extremely busy” clearing and hauling the mounds of snow – and it’s been costly. He said it didn’t help when snow storms hit just days apart last month.
1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV fall into Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
Man who drown in Otter Tail Lake identified
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
Arson likely in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a suspected arson fire at a house in West Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department was called to 513 17th Street E. just before 4 p.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and two people in the garage trying to get back into the house to help a person in the basement.
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
Pet dogs alert Moorhead homeowner to early morning fire
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Some dogs are so acutely aware of fire that they can become a person’s best fire detector. Moorhead Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Rosenfeldt says that appears to be the case when a man’s dogs alerted their owner to a fire that damaged a home in the Oakport neighborhood of North Moorhead early Wednesday. The dogs sensed smoke coming from the basement. The man saw the smoke, called 9-1-1, and he and the dogs got out safely.
