EVM joins 'Museums for All' program, expands access to low-income families
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska museum has joined an access program for low-income families. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk announced last Wednesday they are the newest members of the "Museums for All" program. "It's a program that allows people who benefit from SNAP EBT to access museums for...
Program gives residents inside look at what's happening at the university
A program organized by the University of Nebraska gives state residents a chance to see what’s taking place at their state university. Kathleen Lodl, the associate dean for Nebraska extension, says the “What’s New at NU” program, which has been going on for a couple years, started after Nebraska residents from across the state were interested in what was taking place at the university.
Accidents Keep Pierce Fire And Rescue Busy
A two-vehicle accident resulted in one vehicle rolling into the ditch and was a total loss. Cadet firefighter Zach Meier surveys the damage. The other vehicle sustained damage to the right side and front end. Pierce firefighter Carter Anderson and Lieutenant Mike Ross work on cleanup. Pierce firefighters attempt to...
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
Two Omaha women arrested for drug possession, stole devices
Two Omaha women were arrested for drug possession after being stopped for a traffic violation. Stanton County Sheriffs stopped a vehicle for having a headlight out on Highway 275 north of Stanton around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, 48-year-old John Newberry III of Omaha, was found to have a suspended license and had also been arrested last month by the sheriff’s office for driving more than 90 mph in a stolen pickup.
Norfolk woman pleaded guilty for drugs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty in court for drug charges. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Kelsey Gray, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty in District Court. Officials said Gray was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and a speeding infraction. Her sentencing will take place...
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's local and area sports schedule
The Norfolk High bowling team is at Columbus for a 10 a.m. dual. The Norfolk girls and boys swim teams host Columbus at the Norfolk Family YMCA for a dual beginning at 4. The Norfolk girls and boys wrestling squads host duals with Columbus starting with the girls at 6 followed by the boys at around 7.
Deputy seriously injured after pursuit leads to fiery crash in a creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A suspect and a deputy both crashed their vehicles following a chase south of Prague Friday night. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 around 10 p.m. The driver then quickly turned onto Road N, and a pursuit began.
Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers
JACKSON — When looking for improvements to his family’s farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he’s embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. “It’s about having a mindset that...
The weekend's sports results
Both the Norfolk High girls and boys swimming teams finished seventh in their respective divisions of the Millard South Invitational on Saturday. Elsie Olberding was the only Panther individual champion, finishing first in the 500-meter freestyle. The Norfolk High boys wrestling team earned the championship trophy in the Beatrice Invitational....
Northern State women hold back Wayne State, 66-60
Northern State held off Wayne State 66-60 in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball contest played Saturday evening at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The host Wolves move to 9-6 and 4-5 in the league while WSC drops to 9-5 and 5-5 in NSIC games. The host Wolves...
