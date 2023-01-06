ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon

Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'

LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory

Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1

The Buffalo Bills opened their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots with a kickoff return for a touchdown and won 35-23. They are entering the 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket, where they will face the No. 7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami snapped its five-game losing streak and punched its ticket to the NFL playoffs 2023 with an 11-6 win against the Jets last week. The Dolphins are 10.5-point underdogs against Buffalo in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

