Spencer Rotary Marks 75 Years of Service
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Rotary Club commemorates 75 years in 2023. Current President Mike Koenecke says a yearlong celebration kicks off at 5pm Thursday at Century Farms Distillery. Koenecke says the group has raised over 540 thousand dollars over the past 35 years from fundraisers including the...
Northwest Iowa Community College Seeking Nominations for Alumnus of the Year
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
Tiger Swimmers Place 4th at Waterloo
Waterloo, IA (KICD) – The Spencer Swim team was at the West Wahawk Invitational in Waterloo on Saturday. Top finishers included Reid Tigges who placed 1st in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.17 and the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 49.09. The Tigers would...
Pipeline Company Addresses Safety Concerns Over Proposed Carbon Dioxide Line
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of two pipeline companies was in Spencer on Tuesday to go over some safety concerns that have been raised by locals surrounding the proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that have received a lot of attention in the area. Kaylee Langrell with Summit Carbon Solutions told the...
Jackson Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in December House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Jackson woman has passed away after a house fire. KICD News reported the blaze back on December 5th. At that time we were told two individuals who were inside received serious injuries. Media reports now say 54-year-old Chrissy Ann Mason was taken to the burn unit at a Minneapolis hospital and succumbed on December 16th.
Norma Jean Meyer, 91, of Terril
Funeral services for 91-year-old Norma Jean Meyer of Terril will be Thursday, January 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at Terril Lutheran Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Sharon Voss, 87, of Lakefield
Funeral services for 87-year-old Sharon Voss of Lakefield will be Friday, January 13th, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the service both at the church. Osterberg Funeral Home in...
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
