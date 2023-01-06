Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Northwest Iowa Community College is seeking nominations for the 2023 Alumnus of the Year. The annual honor started 30 years ago. Nomination forms are available online at the college website. Organizers are looking for an individual that has done outstanding work in his or her industry, done exceptional volunteer work, or has obtained a notable achievement. The deadline is march 3rd. The award will be bestowed during one of this year’s commencement ceremonies.

