Without Senior/Disability affordable housing.. Many Seniors would have to depend on children .. that either they don't want to.. or have no space... These Seniors/Disabled need affordable housing. The Republicans need to have a fair counter before stripping all power all money.. as they have been since they took office. Nothing for the people of Ohio.. Just taking from the people of Ohio. Or should I say.. who is the Taliban Republicans trying to run out of town now? As if bullying over Covid/mask wasn't bad enough.. Good heavens... Does The Taliban Republicans get any lower..??

Ohio run by the good ole boys and girls club Caucasian’s will vote against their own best interests 🤔🤔 Than get upset when the politicks start those back door deals Republican not work for the people anymore Republicans work for big business The Rich getting richer poor and elderly struggling it’s sad every time our elders get a raise their rent go up they can’t get a head it’s sad none really cares about the elderly or the poor people twice a year thanksgiving and Christmas for a tax write off

Living in a low income, small town area is what I can afford being a disabled senior. On Oct 3, we were called asking if we had anywhere we could go for remodel on the site by Nov 1. We did not. We have yet to receive anything in writing prior to relocation, but, we proceeded to pack our things up for a forced move. It's January and we are still waiting on that 90 day notice, relocation information they're responsible for, yet, our rent has went up due to the COLA that we must pay to guarantee our rental to move back in to. Percentages of help are based on income. Attacking low income seems to be the norm in this state. We certainly don't get it.

