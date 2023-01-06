ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Kim Reynolds Deliveries Annual Condition of the State Address

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — There were no surprises in Kim Reynolds State of the State address last night. She repeated her call for school vouchers which failed last year. Reynolds already presided over mergers between the public health and human services department and said it’s time to eliminate more duplication in state government.
Jones to Chair Legislative Panel Looking at State Government Rules and Regulations

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The State of Iowa is going to be taking a deep dive into rules and regulations put in place by state agencies. State officials say Iowa’s Administrative Code has “ballooned” to over twenty thousand pages containing nearly 200 thousand restrictive terms, many of which Governor Kim Reynolds considers unnecessary, counterproductive and shortcircuiting.
