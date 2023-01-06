ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Long Time Cd'A
3d ago

What a terrible waste of our tax dollars . The people on this board have continually mis-spent Idaho taxpayers funds while breaking their own and state policies and procedures. They are destroying NIC.

KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

NIC investigation leads to a flurry of subpoenas

Newly hired North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber has issued a series of 15 subpoenas, connected to an investigation of President Nick Swayne’s contract. Kaye Thornburgh of the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Saturday on the flurry of subpoenas. Thornburgh reported the subpoenas went to former trustees Pete Broschet,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
luxury-houses.net

One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M

The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Flexible winter pool underway on lake

SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
HOPE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KREM

Gonzaga Bulldogs up to No. 8 in latest College Basketball Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is moving up once again in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 8, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two tight wins last week on the road. On Thursday, Gonzaga...
SPOKANE, WA

