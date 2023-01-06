Read full article on original website
Long Time Cd'A
3d ago
What a terrible waste of our tax dollars . The people on this board have continually mis-spent Idaho taxpayers funds while breaking their own and state policies and procedures. They are destroying NIC.
Reply
2
Related
KREM
North Idaho College attorney issues 15 subpoenas to employees, former trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
idahoednews.org
NIC investigation leads to a flurry of subpoenas
Newly hired North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber has issued a series of 15 subpoenas, connected to an investigation of President Nick Swayne’s contract. Kaye Thornburgh of the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Saturday on the flurry of subpoenas. Thornburgh reported the subpoenas went to former trustees Pete Broschet,...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest. Washington State’s football program is finalizing a deal to make Schmedding its next defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will replace Brian...
Air 4 Adventure: Here’s a birds eye view of Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille River
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Have you ever wondered how some of Washington’s cities are powered? In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of a dam that has been generating power for cities in Washington for decades. Here’s a look at far North Pend Oreille County and Boundary Dam. For all of our Air...
luxury-houses.net
One of Kind Estate! This Elegant Home Features Classic Architectural and Complete Seclusion in Spokane, WA Listings for $3.19M
The Home in Spokane offers grand foyer with mirror staircases & domed glass ceilings, now available for sale. This home located at 13310 S Covey Run Ln, Spokane, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,808 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Bass – CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates – (Phone: 509-990-4980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spokane.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Flexible winter pool underway on lake
SANDPOINT — Flexible winter pool levels are underway on Lake Pend Oreille. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it is filling the lake to generate additional power. The lake will be raised about a foot over a 10-day period before releasing the water to generate power. "As...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
KREM
Gonzaga Bulldogs up to No. 8 in latest College Basketball Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is moving up once again in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 8, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two tight wins last week on the road. On Thursday, Gonzaga...
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
Comments / 4