They said all republicans were Trump cultists. Republicans are working through major overhaul of their party. Democrats, once again, are exactly what they accuse rep of. They never question/criticize their own party.
I like what the republicans are doing. this will make the party stronger. mccarthy will have to stick to principles. unlike mcconnell who stands for nothing. the democrats are a bunch of followers.
I don’t care what democrats say as they do not stand for America!! Thank GOD we have a Republican Speaker who will set things straight!! Normalization is a must in America and the Republicans are the ones to make it happen!!! Congrats to Kevin McCarthy 🎉🎉👍
Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
In apparent dig at McCarthy, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries nominated for speaker as a leader who does not 'grovel' to Trump
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign 'if Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican' as House speaker
McCarthy denied, Santos in House: 5 takeaways from the tumultuous first day of a new Congress
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
Republican rep. slams Gaetz, McCarthy holdouts for drawn-out Speakership battle
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
MassLive.com
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 55