malkinator
4d ago

They said all republicans were Trump cultists. Republicans are working through major overhaul of their party. Democrats, once again, are exactly what they accuse rep of. They never question/criticize their own party.

Chris Caney
4d ago

I like what the republicans are doing. this will make the party stronger. mccarthy will have to stick to principles. unlike mcconnell who stands for nothing. the democrats are a bunch of followers.

ciara
4d ago

I don’t care what democrats say as they do not stand for America!! Thank GOD we have a Republican Speaker who will set things straight!! Normalization is a must in America and the Republicans are the ones to make it happen!!! Congrats to Kevin McCarthy 🎉🎉👍

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Matt Gaetz says he'll resign 'if Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican' as House speaker

If House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is bothered by the humiliation of losing vote after vote after vote for House speaker, he's not showing it publicly. "If this takes a little longer, and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's okay," he told reporters after losing the 11th vote Thursday night. "Because it's not how you start, it's how you finish." On CNN Thursday night, Jake Tapper half-joked that he's betting on 29 ballots before the House breaks it deadlock, and he laid out three possible resolutions: Changing the rules so a speaker can be elected with a plurality instead of a 218-vote...
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
