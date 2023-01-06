Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions Packers Football
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan catches a pass as Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott defends during the first half on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR
The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection. Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in Green Bay's loss after shoving a trainer attending to Lions running back D'Andre Swift. "I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win
The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next
What's next for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers missing the playoffs? Rodgers said Sunday night in the wake of a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions that his future is up in the air. Rodgers offered no timeframe for making a decision on returning to Green Bay for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (left) talks with offensive coordinator Scott Turner (right) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Ravens, LB Roquan Smith reach $100M deal
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle with inside linebacker Roquan Smith on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The deal includes $45 million fully guaranteed and would make Smith the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history at $20 million per campaign, per the report. Smith, who was acquired in an Oct. 31 trade with Chicago, represented himself with the Ravens after failing to reach a...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start against Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts was limited in all three practices this week and is listed as questionable against the Giants...
Arthur Smith, Falcons proud of rookie class after season finale
If Sunday's 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was any indication, the Atlanta Falcons' future looks bright due to a promising rookie class that really emerged as the season progressed. First-year players Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London stole the show on offense in the victory over the Bucs, while fellow rookie Troy Andersen continued his strong play at linebacker on a young defense as the Falcons finished the season 7-10 for the second straight year. ...
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel
General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
Browns DC Joe Woods fired after 7-10 season
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired Monday, ending his three-year run in Cleveland and weeks of speculation about his status. Woods was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020 but lagging run defense was a season-long issue for the Browns. Cleveland ended the season Sunday with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 7-10 record. "We didn't perform up to our standards on defense," Stefanski said...
Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'
Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. ...
