ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Catching sailfish on a kayak adds an exciting degree of difficulty for January 14 tournament

By Steve Waters
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ng5B_0k64PrMJ00

Catching a sailfish is always exciting, but as Joe Hector discovered, catching a sailfish from a kayak is an unforgettable experience.

The founder and organizer of the Extreme Kayak Fishing tournament series, Hector was hoping to catch a dolphin or a wahoo when he paddled his kayak off Pompano Beach for a late-afternoon trip with two friends more than 10 years ago.

“I’d never caught a sailfish yet from a kayak,” said Hector, of Deerfield Beach. “I did catch a huge bull mahi-mahi, wahoo, stuff like that, but for some reason I wasn’t getting the sailfish.

“That day, I think I hooked a sailfish in like 40 feet of water. It was as we were going out. I ended up catching him and that was one of the most thrilling days ever.

“I think anyone who fishes the kayak tournaments or kayak fishes for them in general, they’ll always remember their first sailfish on a kayak because it’s just so different.”

Hector had held his first fun-fish kayak tournament, the Summer Slam, in 2011. A couple of years after catching that first kayak sailfish, Hector created the Sailfish Smackdown, which turned out to be a pivotal event for his tournament series and for offshore kayak fishing.

Two Oklahoma anglers finished first and second in the first Smackdown, each man catching and releasing one sailfish. That two bass fishermen could catch sailfish from kayaks generated national interest, and the tournament has been going strong ever since. The 2020 tournament had a record 22 sailfish released and Rob Rodriguez won with four releases that day.

The 10th annual Sailfish Smackdown is Jan. 14 out of Pompano Beach, and Hector expects to have at least 50 anglers, and maybe a few dozen more if the weather is cooperative. He has received entries from as far away as Seattle. The entry fee is $150, the captains meeting is Jan. 13 and the angler releasing the most sailfish wins $5,000. Visit www.extremekayakfishingtournament.org for details.

Hector, who is the co-host of the Nautical Ventures Weekly Fisherman radio show that airs from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturdays on Fox Sports 940 Miami, said there are several keys to hooking and landing sailfish from a kayak, starting with fishing in the right place under the right conditions.

“You want to look for an outgoing tide and fish around the wrecks and the third reef, second reef, because those sailfish, especially this time of year, you can get them in 40 feet or even shallower sometimes,” he said. “If you go maybe a couple days before and then a couple days after a cold front with a nice northwest wind, I can almost guarantee that you’ll at least have a shot at getting a sailfish on a kayak. Those conditions are ideal.”

He prefers to fish with live bait, and he will place some goggle-eyes or pilchards or both in a bucket of water with an aerator to keep them lively. Although both species will catch sailfish, Hector noted that the bigger goggle-eyes are hardier and stay alive longer than pilchards, and they also produce more bites from big dolphin and kingfish.

When a sailfish hits your bait, don’t panic.

“If you are getting whacked, leave your bait, don’t start reeling it in once it gets hit,” Hector said. “Sailfish, the way they hunt, they’re going to come by and whack it with their bill and shock it, then come back and feed. A lot of guys will get that initial hit, they’ll see the sailfish on the surface and say, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and start reeling in the bait.”

Hector uses spinning tackle for kayak fishing. He wants a reel that holds 300 yards or more of monofilament or braided line. He uses a small, strong 3/0 circle hook, and sometimes even a 2/0 (compared to the sailfish standard 7/0 hook) with a 40-pound fluorocarbon leader that he ties directly to the main line. He added that it’s essential to use a stout, medium-heavy fishing rod.

“The reason why the rod is important, and the reason why you want to go a little heftier, is because you want to turn that fish and get it in the boat as soon as possible,” Hector said. “To me, having a hefty rod to turn that fish, it’ll calm her down a lot faster and she won’t be as green when you get her close to the kayak.

“That sailfish is going to be 10 times more tired than if you fought her on a boat because she’s literally towing you. Let the fish do all the work. The only thing you need to do is hang on, pump and reel and get her in.”

And every time you do that, you will never forget it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
cre-sources.com

Stiles Sells Building In Prime Location For Near Record

Stiles has closed the $3.3 million sale of a 10,052-square-foot building situated on a 33,723-square-foot lot at 325 SW 26th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The $328 per square foot sale price was among the highest in the airport/port district in the past two years. Stiles Senior Vice President Kimberly Barbar...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage

4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle

11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy