ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

BigCommerce Buy With Prime Integration Targets ‘High-Intent’ Shoppers

BigCommerce says it has made it easier for merchants to use Amazon’s Buy With Prime tool. The eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) it had launched an app that lets U.S. merchants put Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. The roll-out comes...
PYMNTS

Consola Finance Debuts Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms

Austria’s Consola Finance has launched an automated finance and accounting platform for Web3 companies. “Our mission is to bring clarity and control to companies’ crypto finances, and our platform automates processes such as bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting, saving valuable time and reducing human errors,” the company said in an announcement posted on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 10).
PYMNTS

Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy

Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
PYMNTS

Amazon’s Buy With Prime Sets Sights on Off-Platform Payments Ubiquity

Job cuts and slowing growth aside, Amazon’s payments ubiquity march — reaching well beyond its own platform — continues unabated. By making Buy With Prime available to a greater swath of merchants in the U.S. — as soon as the end of this month — the company is acknowledging a few things:
PYMNTS

InsurTech Superscript Bags $54.8M Series B

London-based InsurTech Superscript has raised 45 million pounds in a Series B funding round. The company announced the round in a press release on Monday (Jan. 9), stating that existing investor BHL UK, which owns insurance comparison business Comparethemarket, led the round. Other previous investors also participated, including Concentric, as did one new investor — The Hartford.
PYMNTS

As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady

As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
PYMNTS

Nuvei Acquires Paya for $1.3B to Expand Beyond Retail Payments

Canadian FinTech Nuvei said it will acquire payments firm Paya in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. The purchase combines “two people-first, technology-led, high-growth payment platforms,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in a Monday (Jan. 9) news release, calling the deal the next step in his company’s evolution.
PYMNTS

UAE Targets ‘Hyperscale’ Cloud Computing to Boost Digital Economy

A new cloud business group in Dubai points to the growth of high-tech industries. With a plan to launch 100 new business groups by March 2023, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently announced groups to represent the FinTech sector, companies developing renewable energy solutions, medical research firms, and a cloud computing business group.
PYMNTS

Mastercard Debuts Web3-Based Musician Accelerator Program

Mastercard says it wants to help musicians use Web3 to build their audience. To that end, the company has launched its Artist Accelerator, designed to give musicians tools to function in a digital economy using the Polygon blockchain. “Web3’s capabilities have the potential to open a new dimension for music...
PYMNTS

Jobber Says Embedded Finance Builds Cash Flow Confidence for Home Services Businesses

Home services management app and platform Jobber is enabling service providers with new digital capabilities. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the J.P. Morgan Payments Global Innovators in Payments Series, Jobber Payments and FinTech Lead Ryan Robertson noted that as the pandemic remodeling boom slows, lawn care, cleaning and other services continue to see strong demand.
PYMNTS

CE 100 Index Notches 2.7% Gain as eCommerce Platforms Surge

One week in, and the CE 100 Index has already gained some ground, up 2.7%. This time around, the tailwind came as investors notably bid up stocks tied to several names based outside of the U.S. The three best performing pillars were the “Shop” group, up 7.7%; the “Move” sector,...
OHIO STATE
PYMNTS

Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses

Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
PYMNTS

Lockstep Adds Self-Service Portal to Connected Accounting Network

Lockstep has added a self-service portal to its connected accounting network. The new Lockstep Self-Service allows companies’ customers and vendors to reconcile their statements, download documents, view transaction history and export accounting data, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The application works with Lockstep Inbox to automate...
PYMNTS

Payments Set to Reshape Cross-Border eCommerce in 2023

As much as economic uncertainty abounds, many market watchers expect continued growth of the cross-border eCommerce sector. It’s a forecast backed by the belief that this expansion will be enabled, at least in part, by the help of payment platforms that reduce the pain points that small online sellers typically face as they navigate the challenges of trading in new geographies.
PYMNTS

Amazon to Shutter Three UK Warehouses

Amazon will close three of its U.K. warehouses in favor of newer fulfillment centers. The company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) the closures will affect warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, and impact 1,200 workers, who will be offered the chance to transfer to other facilities. “We’re always evaluating our...
PYMNTS

Grocery Remains Resilient as Consumers Cut Spending

As consumers cut spending amid economic challenges, grocers benefit from the necessity of their products. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: 2022 Year In Review Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from 12 months of surveys representing insights from a total of 45,700 U.S. consumers, finds that grocery purchasing is resilient.
PYMNTS

Apple’s Services Leader Becomes Latest Executive to Leave Company

Apple’s vice president of services is reportedly leaving the company. The responsibilities of Peter Stern, who currently is the business leader for the company’s TV+, iCloud, Apple One and News+, will be divided up between several executives, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 10). Apple did not immediately reply to...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy