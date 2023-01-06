Read full article on original website
BigCommerce Buy With Prime Integration Targets ‘High-Intent’ Shoppers
BigCommerce says it has made it easier for merchants to use Amazon’s Buy With Prime tool. The eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) it had launched an app that lets U.S. merchants put Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. The roll-out comes...
Consola Finance Debuts Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Austria’s Consola Finance has launched an automated finance and accounting platform for Web3 companies. “Our mission is to bring clarity and control to companies’ crypto finances, and our platform automates processes such as bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting, saving valuable time and reducing human errors,” the company said in an announcement posted on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 10).
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
Amazon’s Buy With Prime Sets Sights on Off-Platform Payments Ubiquity
Job cuts and slowing growth aside, Amazon’s payments ubiquity march — reaching well beyond its own platform — continues unabated. By making Buy With Prime available to a greater swath of merchants in the U.S. — as soon as the end of this month — the company is acknowledging a few things:
InsurTech Superscript Bags $54.8M Series B
London-based InsurTech Superscript has raised 45 million pounds in a Series B funding round. The company announced the round in a press release on Monday (Jan. 9), stating that existing investor BHL UK, which owns insurance comparison business Comparethemarket, led the round. Other previous investors also participated, including Concentric, as did one new investor — The Hartford.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
Nuvei Acquires Paya for $1.3B to Expand Beyond Retail Payments
Canadian FinTech Nuvei said it will acquire payments firm Paya in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. The purchase combines “two people-first, technology-led, high-growth payment platforms,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in a Monday (Jan. 9) news release, calling the deal the next step in his company’s evolution.
UAE Targets ‘Hyperscale’ Cloud Computing to Boost Digital Economy
A new cloud business group in Dubai points to the growth of high-tech industries. With a plan to launch 100 new business groups by March 2023, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently announced groups to represent the FinTech sector, companies developing renewable energy solutions, medical research firms, and a cloud computing business group.
Mastercard Debuts Web3-Based Musician Accelerator Program
Mastercard says it wants to help musicians use Web3 to build their audience. To that end, the company has launched its Artist Accelerator, designed to give musicians tools to function in a digital economy using the Polygon blockchain. “Web3’s capabilities have the potential to open a new dimension for music...
Jobber Says Embedded Finance Builds Cash Flow Confidence for Home Services Businesses
Home services management app and platform Jobber is enabling service providers with new digital capabilities. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the J.P. Morgan Payments Global Innovators in Payments Series, Jobber Payments and FinTech Lead Ryan Robertson noted that as the pandemic remodeling boom slows, lawn care, cleaning and other services continue to see strong demand.
The Eight Trends That Will Shape Payments, Retail, and the Digital Economy in 2023
The holiday ornaments have been put away, the resolutions have been made, the new year well wishes have been given. That means it’s time for predictions about the year to come. This year, I’m going to share eight trends that provide business leaders and innovators across payments with a...
CE 100 Index Notches 2.7% Gain as eCommerce Platforms Surge
One week in, and the CE 100 Index has already gained some ground, up 2.7%. This time around, the tailwind came as investors notably bid up stocks tied to several names based outside of the U.S. The three best performing pillars were the “Shop” group, up 7.7%; the “Move” sector,...
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Lockstep Adds Self-Service Portal to Connected Accounting Network
Lockstep has added a self-service portal to its connected accounting network. The new Lockstep Self-Service allows companies’ customers and vendors to reconcile their statements, download documents, view transaction history and export accounting data, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release. The application works with Lockstep Inbox to automate...
Platforms, Alternative Lending Sources Help Fill Small Businesses’ Capital ‘Gap’
Banks’ pullback on small business lending is creating an opportunity for FinTechs to step in. In data released on Tuesday (Jan. 10), small business financing firm Biz2Credit noted that there’s been little to no growth in lending to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As for the big banks,...
Payments Set to Reshape Cross-Border eCommerce in 2023
As much as economic uncertainty abounds, many market watchers expect continued growth of the cross-border eCommerce sector. It’s a forecast backed by the belief that this expansion will be enabled, at least in part, by the help of payment platforms that reduce the pain points that small online sellers typically face as they navigate the challenges of trading in new geographies.
Amazon to Shutter Three UK Warehouses
Amazon will close three of its U.K. warehouses in favor of newer fulfillment centers. The company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) the closures will affect warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, and impact 1,200 workers, who will be offered the chance to transfer to other facilities. “We’re always evaluating our...
Grocery Remains Resilient as Consumers Cut Spending
As consumers cut spending amid economic challenges, grocers benefit from the necessity of their products. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: 2022 Year In Review Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from 12 months of surveys representing insights from a total of 45,700 U.S. consumers, finds that grocery purchasing is resilient.
Apple’s Services Leader Becomes Latest Executive to Leave Company
Apple’s vice president of services is reportedly leaving the company. The responsibilities of Peter Stern, who currently is the business leader for the company’s TV+, iCloud, Apple One and News+, will be divided up between several executives, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 10). Apple did not immediately reply to...
