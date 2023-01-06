Read full article on original website
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls. Mary Brooks was one of those people who came to the...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Local high school students participated in the Black Snake Speech and Debate Tournament at Idaho State University this weekend, the largest tournament of its kind in Idaho. The event brought over 600 high school students around the region and surrounding states a friendly “duke it out” verbal competition....
