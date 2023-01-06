IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.

