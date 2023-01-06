Read full article on original website
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
Award-winning novelist Russell Banks dead at 82
Russell Banks, an award-winning novelist noted for his vivid portrayals of working-class Americans dealing with social and economic issues, died Saturday. He was 82. Banks died at his home in Saratoga Springs, New York, The New York Times reported. The cause of death was cancer, his literary agent, Ellen Levine, told the newspaper on Sunday. His editor, Dan Halpern, also confirmed the author’s death to The Associated Press.
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 30, 2022
The Issue: Whoopi Goldberg apologizing again for her claim that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Just because Whoopi uses the last name “Goldberg” doesn’t mean she understands anything about the Jewish people or about the Holocaust (“Another Whoopsi, another apology,” Dec. 28). Her statements prove that she is totally unaware of what this period in history is about. It’s time she educated herself before she speaks. It also time she went back to calling herself “Caryn Johnson.” Paul Baden Kissimmee, Fla. Regarding Whoopi Goldberg and her Holocaust comment during a London interview, which she now needs to “clarify” again — maybe she should...
Hulu's "The 1619 Project" Docuseries Examines Black American History With a New Lens
The New York Times's long-form journalism initiative "The 1619 Project" is being turned into a new docuseries for Hulu. The streamer released the first trailer for the new series on Jan. 4 and in it explains, "The greatest story never told. From Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Onyx Collective comes 'The 1619 Project,' a documentary series that explores the legacy of slavery in modern-day America."
msn.com
Biblioracle: Will artificial intelligence like ChatGPT bring the end for all writers?
When I was a much younger person, there were a couple of popular movies offering warnings about the dangers of unchecked artificial intelligence. The first is 1983′s “WarGames,” in which a young computer hacker played by Matthew Broderick accidentally triggers a countdown to the launch of the full arsenal of the United States nuclear stockpile at the Soviet Union because the Pentagon had handed control of the intercontinental ballistic missile system to a computer program, following the failure of humans to execute launch orders during a training exercise.
There’s Another Anna Delvey-Style Fraudster, and Her Web of Lies Is Unraveling
The events company employing the actors declined to speak with VICE World News, but confirmed that the bride had used their services for the wedding. But back in 2018, when the wedding was held, no one had thought to cast doubts on Tina Duong, the beautiful young woman who loved luxury clothing and showered people with exorbitant gifts. Everyone was sure she came from money, even if they weren’t sure where that money came from.
Apple Is Controversially Debuting a Line of AI-Voiced Audiobooks
At the beginning of the year, I expressed hope that we’d find practical and non-controversial uses for artificial intelligence. Not getting the memo, at least on the latter part: Apple, which just announced a range of AI-narrated audiobooks that seems likely to upset the audiobook industry and people who understand that book narration is an art form.
Shannon Jenkins is giving Black children a reason to be excited to read
Shannon Jenkins is the creator of Black Children’s Books Read Aloud. The YouTube channel features books by Black authors that represent Black children and their families, and their purpose is to serve as a resource of Black positive books for all age groups. What inspired you to create this...
booktrib.com
Historical Fiction Author Gives His Advice on Crafting a Realistic Female Protagonist
To this day, it’s still hard to imagine that a book entitled Memoirs of a Geisha was written by a man (Arthur Golden). The same for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (Allan Gurganus). Those two authors, whose books debuted near the turn of the past century, were hardly...
Review: Janet Malcolm’s quasi-memoir on pictures and memory
“Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory,” by Janet Malcolm (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) When Janet Malcolm died 18 months ago at 86, her New Yorker colleague Ian Frazier wrote a eulogy for the magazine noting that the famed and feared journalist had been working on a series of essays based on old family photographs. “When the pieces come out as a book we’ll look at them and look at them again and never figure out how such wonders were wrought.” That moment has arrived, and Frazier was right. They are rather wondrous, revealing fascinating and confounding glimpses of an extraordinary life.
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith review – a chilling vision of a new society
Cold People is Tom Rob Smith’s fifth novel, but in the years since his bestselling debut, Child 44, he has also developed a parallel award-winning career as a screenwriter, and the influence of a more visual form is subtly felt throughout this cinematic speculative fiction about the future of humanity.
