The Issue: Whoopi Goldberg apologizing again for her claim that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Just because Whoopi uses the last name “Goldberg” doesn’t mean she understands anything about the Jewish people or about the Holocaust (“Another Whoopsi, another apology,” Dec. 28). Her statements prove that she is totally unaware of what this period in history is about. It’s time she educated herself before she speaks. It also time she went back to calling herself “Caryn Johnson.” Paul Baden Kissimmee, Fla. Regarding Whoopi Goldberg and her Holocaust comment during a London interview, which she now needs to “clarify” again — maybe she should...

10 DAYS AGO