Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses

Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
CE 100 Index Notches 2.7% Gain as eCommerce Platforms Surge

One week in, and the CE 100 Index has already gained some ground, up 2.7%. This time around, the tailwind came as investors notably bid up stocks tied to several names based outside of the U.S. The three best performing pillars were the “Shop” group, up 7.7%; the “Move” sector,...
Coinbase Cuts Staff by Another 20% to Weather Crypto Downturn

Coinbase will reduce its workforce by 20% as it tries to weather the crypto market downturn. CEO Brian Armstrong announced the cuts — which affect 950 of Coinbase’s 4,700 workers — in a company blog post on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning. It marks the third time the cryptocurrency exchange has reduced its staffing levels since June of last year.
Santander, Allianz Trade and Two Debut BNPL for Large Businesses

Santander, Allianz Trade and eCommerce platform Two have launched a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for large businesses. The BNPL product is aimed at the B2B eCommerce market and will enable large multinational corporations to offer commercial customers a deferred payment option at checkout, according to a Monday (Jan. 6) press release.
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady

As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
InsurTech Superscript Bags $54.8M Series B

London-based InsurTech Superscript has raised 45 million pounds in a Series B funding round. The company announced the round in a press release on Monday (Jan. 9), stating that existing investor BHL UK, which owns insurance comparison business Comparethemarket, led the round. Other previous investors also participated, including Concentric, as did one new investor — The Hartford.
Grocery Remains Resilient as Consumers Cut Spending

As consumers cut spending amid economic challenges, grocers benefit from the necessity of their products. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: 2022 Year In Review Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from 12 months of surveys representing insights from a total of 45,700 U.S. consumers, finds that grocery purchasing is resilient.
Macy’s Holiday Warning Portends Pressure on Private-Label Card Spending

Macy’s rocky holiday season signals consumers are hesitant to use plastic — particularly private-label cards. Friday after the stock markets closed, the retailing giant issued a press release that noted that fourth-quarter sales, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season, will come at the lower end of its forecast. The company noted the “lulls of the non-peak holiday weeks,” and said that discretionary spending had been pressured.
Benzinga

China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV

Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
CFPB’s Recommendation for ‘Consumer Participation’ With Bureaus Demands Alternative Data

Each year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issues a report on TransUnion, Equifax and Experian. And this year, as in the past, the three reporting bureaus are examined through the prisms of “improvements and deficiencies in the nationwide consumer reporting companies’ responses to consumer complaints,” according to a CFPB press release. At a high level, the CFPB found that the reporting firms “reported greater rates of relief” in response to complaints in 2022 than had been seen in earlier periods.
Technical Constraints and Fraud Costs Are Crimping FinTech Money Mobility

Money mobility ended 2022 as a serious problem for FinTechs and enters 2023 needing attention. The FinTech Fraud Ripple Effect, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, found that the average FinTech firm in the U.S. loses 1.7% of its total revenue to fraud each year, averaging $51 million in losses per firm. For many, this is an issue of not having the requisite tech.
Guesty Adds Guesty Pay Payments to Property Management System

Guesty has added a payment processing solution to its hospitality and property management operating system. The new GuestyPay is available to customers in the United States and is to be extended in the middle of the year to those in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Guesty said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release emailed to PYMNTS.
Jobber Says Embedded Finance Builds Cash Flow Confidence for Home Services Businesses

Home services management app and platform Jobber is enabling service providers with new digital capabilities. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the J.P. Morgan Payments Global Innovators in Payments Series, Jobber Payments and FinTech Lead Ryan Robertson noted that as the pandemic remodeling boom slows, lawn care, cleaning and other services continue to see strong demand.
Small Businesses’ Focus Turns to Improving Cash Flow

Lingering inflation and supply chain issues could leave small businesses in a cost-cutting scramble this year. PYMNTS’ study, “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation,” revealed that only 54% of domestic SMBs expected revenues to increase last year, down from 64% in November 2021. Even more concerning, 12% of surveyed firms believe they may not last to see 2024.
Autonomous Delivery Gets Boost From Pilots in France and Germany

European retailers and tech companies are moving ahead with the development of autonomous delivery vehicles. While small delivery robots that stick to sidewalks have been deployed in some trial locations across the continent, fully autonomous delivery vehicles have yet to hit European roads in the absence of regulation. But recent...
