Each year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issues a report on TransUnion, Equifax and Experian. And this year, as in the past, the three reporting bureaus are examined through the prisms of “improvements and deficiencies in the nationwide consumer reporting companies’ responses to consumer complaints,” according to a CFPB press release. At a high level, the CFPB found that the reporting firms “reported greater rates of relief” in response to complaints in 2022 than had been seen in earlier periods.

1 DAY AGO