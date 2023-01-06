Beckley City Council meeting to address refurbishment of New River Park tennis courts

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their workshop set to take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will touch upon several issues including Pension Funding Bonds and the refurbishment of the New River Park Tennis Courts, which will include the conversion of some courts to pickleball courts.

The agenda for Monday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below.

1. Call meeting to order.

3. Supplemental resolution for the Pension Funding Bonds.

4. Award of bid for the Outdoor Economic Development Master Plan.

5. Award of bid for the refurbishment of tennis courts at New River Park and converting some of the tennis courts to pickleball courts.

6. Old Business.

7. New Business.

9. Adjournment.

The regular Council Meeting for the City of Beckley scheduled for January 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. will be held in Council Chambers. The public may join the meeting in Council Chambers by observing social distancing. The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the web link or phone number provided on the City’s web page or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.

