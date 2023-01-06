ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For nearly two weeks, much of the state has been dealing with seemingly quiet conditions. Outside of passing snow showers across parts of the state, areas of blowing snow, and wind chills as low as minus-40, not much has occurred. One could consider this a nice stretch of weather, following the wild and record-breaking end to 2022 that we saw.

