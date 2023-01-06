ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Heim

Walmart's new vehicle agreement could help with shoplifters

It's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. With over 500 stores in Texas, this dramatically impacts the economy of the state. In fact, the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. (source)
TEXAS STATE
Ty D.

CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?

In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund

Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
Minha D.

Walmart Stores 'Lock-up Products' In Frustrating New Policy - Angry Customers Take To Social Media in Protest

Walmart stores have initiated a new policy without warning and have begun to lock up store products to prevent shoplifting. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The new policy has angered customers, who find the new practice frustrating and inconvenient. Customers complain that stores are perpetually understaffed, and it takes ages to find an employee to unlock the product so they can then buy it.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Axios

Walgreens executive: "Maybe we cried too much" about shoplifting, thefts

A Walgreens executive said Thursday the company may have been too concerned about the surge in thefts and rise in shoplifting attempts last year, CNN reports. Why it matters: Shoplifting has become a major crisis nationwide, leading to stores closing their doors and locking up mundane items, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.
PYMNTS

Macy’s Holiday Warning Portends Pressure on Private-Label Card Spending

Macy’s rocky holiday season signals consumers are hesitant to use plastic — particularly private-label cards. Friday after the stock markets closed, the retailing giant issued a press release that noted that fourth-quarter sales, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season, will come at the lower end of its forecast. The company noted the “lulls of the non-peak holiday weeks,” and said that discretionary spending had been pressured.
PYMNTS

BigCommerce Buy With Prime Integration Targets ‘High-Intent’ Shoppers

BigCommerce says it has made it easier for merchants to use Amazon’s Buy With Prime tool. The eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) it had launched an app that lets U.S. merchants put Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. The roll-out comes...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

