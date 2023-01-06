Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart's new vehicle agreement could help with shoplifters
It's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. With over 500 stores in Texas, this dramatically impacts the economy of the state. In fact, the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. (source)
Walmart store closings possible in California due to theft
walmart signPhoto byPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) I've previously written about Walmart on NewsBreak. My November 12th article, Many Customers Thinking Twice Before Using Self-Checkout At Walmart mentioned the struggles that customers were having using self-checkout.
CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?
In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund
Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
Nearly half of Bed Bath and Beyond's products are out of stock as the retailer nears bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond's inventory availability rate was much lower than Kohl's, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Wayfair at the end of December 2022.
Walmart Stores 'Lock-up Products' In Frustrating New Policy - Angry Customers Take To Social Media in Protest
Walmart stores have initiated a new policy without warning and have begun to lock up store products to prevent shoplifting. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The new policy has angered customers, who find the new practice frustrating and inconvenient. Customers complain that stores are perpetually understaffed, and it takes ages to find an employee to unlock the product so they can then buy it.
msn.com
Lowe's to sell power tools that won't work if they're stolen, as retailers take increasingly desperate measures to prevent theft
Lowe's is combining RFID and blockchain technologies to ensure stolen products are rendered inoperable. The move comes as theft has ballooned into a nearly $100 billion problem for the retail industry. Home Depot instituted a similar initiative in 2021 to sell power tools with point-of-sale activation. Slide 1 of 35:...
Walmart, Kroger, Target & Amazon among major retailers slammed for ‘mistakes’ that cost shoppers – what to look out for
MAJOR retailers have been getting slammed for “mistakes” that cost shoppers - here’s what to look out for. The past year has been a difficult one for several businesses, including retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. With a rise in prices, a diminishing workforce, and the...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart's price gouging has shoppers upset but CEO blames shoplifting and other causes.
Have you noticed that the prices of your favorite items at Walmart are increasing? You’re not alone. Recently, customers are talking about significant discrepancies in prices on items being sold at Walmart. To understand why this is happening, it’s helpful to take a closer look at the situation and what Walmart CEO Doug McMillion has to say about it.
Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
CNBC
Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn
Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Does Keurig owe you money? Time to claim part of $10 million settlement running out
The settlement from a class action lawsuit filed against Keurig means you could be owed some cash after the renowned coffee kings were ordered to pay $10 million.
Holiday Returns: Guidelines and Return Dates for Major Retailers
In a year where holiday shopping began unusually early, expect unusual return dates and policies, some of them quite generous. But know what you’re getting into.
Walgreens executive: "Maybe we cried too much" about shoplifting, thefts
A Walgreens executive said Thursday the company may have been too concerned about the surge in thefts and rise in shoplifting attempts last year, CNN reports. Why it matters: Shoplifting has become a major crisis nationwide, leading to stores closing their doors and locking up mundane items, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.
Macy’s Holiday Warning Portends Pressure on Private-Label Card Spending
Macy’s rocky holiday season signals consumers are hesitant to use plastic — particularly private-label cards. Friday after the stock markets closed, the retailing giant issued a press release that noted that fourth-quarter sales, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season, will come at the lower end of its forecast. The company noted the “lulls of the non-peak holiday weeks,” and said that discretionary spending had been pressured.
Major Walmart update as CEO warns higher prices to stay thanks to ‘persistent inflation’ – see items costing more
Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon has predicted higher grocery prices will continue to impact shoppers this year. Consumer Price Index data backed this up as it detailed the 12 percent increase in grocery prices this past year. While grocery sales account for 56 percent of revenues at Walmart, the...
BigCommerce Buy With Prime Integration Targets ‘High-Intent’ Shoppers
BigCommerce says it has made it easier for merchants to use Amazon’s Buy With Prime tool. The eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company said Tuesday (Jan. 10) it had launched an app that lets U.S. merchants put Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. The roll-out comes...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0