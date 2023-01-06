In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO