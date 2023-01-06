Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
Kearney Hub
Skala: I'll be home for Christmas ... maybe
Next year, all I want for Christmas is a trouble-free trip home to Cleveland. Monday night, heading back to Kearney from Cleveland after the holidays, I listened to ominous Tuesday weather forecasts from my motel room in Newton, Iowa. Meteorologists warned of fog in Iowa, freezing rain in Council Bluffs, snow in Omaha and ice covering I-80 west of that. I shuddered.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Kearney Hub
UNK freshman Ella Buhlke, biology professor Kim Carlson share passion for research
KEARNEY – With her high GPA, near-perfect ACT score and impressive extracurriculars, Ella Buhlke had her pick of prestigious schools across the Midwest. She chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney, largely because of her relationship with biology professor Kim Carlson. “She’s one of my biggest role models,” said...
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Kearney Hub
Kearney school board honors McLaughlin
Kearney Public Schools Board of Education honored school resource Officer Patrick McLaughlin for 16 years of service for the district at the meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. McLaughlin was lauded for running the district's DARE program and protecting children and teaching them to resist peer pressure. “This has become politicized,...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII
KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library. Kimble’s program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with...
Kearney Hub
Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief
KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice. The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
Kearney Hub
Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday
MINDEN — The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
Kearney Hub
Amherst wrestlers roll at own invitational
AMHERST — Amherst repeated as the Amherst Invitational wrestling champion, scoring 199 points to win the 20-team tournament. Cambridge finished second with 143.5 points. For the Broncos, Easton Malleck (16-5) won the 120-pound championship and Wyatt Anderson (18-5) won the 220-pound division. Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda improved to 16-0, defeating...
Comments / 0