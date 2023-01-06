ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

klkntv.com

Hastings Police searching for missing teen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant

(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
NebraskaTV

Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Skala: I'll be home for Christmas ... maybe

Next year, all I want for Christmas is a trouble-free trip home to Cleveland. Monday night, heading back to Kearney from Cleveland after the holidays, I listened to ominous Tuesday weather forecasts from my motel room in Newton, Iowa. Meteorologists warned of fog in Iowa, freezing rain in Council Bluffs, snow in Omaha and ice covering I-80 west of that. I shuddered.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn

KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning

The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney school board honors McLaughlin

Kearney Public Schools Board of Education honored school resource Officer Patrick McLaughlin for 16 years of service for the district at the meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. McLaughlin was lauded for running the district's DARE program and protecting children and teaching them to resist peer pressure. “This has become politicized,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII

KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library. Kimble’s program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief

KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice. The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday

MINDEN — The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are...
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst wrestlers roll at own invitational

AMHERST — Amherst repeated as the Amherst Invitational wrestling champion, scoring 199 points to win the 20-team tournament. Cambridge finished second with 143.5 points. For the Broncos, Easton Malleck (16-5) won the 120-pound championship and Wyatt Anderson (18-5) won the 220-pound division. Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda improved to 16-0, defeating...
AMHERST, NE

