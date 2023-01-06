Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes in both directions of I-275 in Clermont and Hamilton counties
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various lane closures will take effect on the interstate in Clermont and Hamilton counties this week. Various single-lane closures will be implemented on east and westbound Interstate 275 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lane in Norwood has been cleared
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on the interstate in Norwood has been cleared. All lanes are clear and traffic has returned to normal. The left lane is blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood after a crash Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes cleared on south I-75 near Mitchell Avenue
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lanes on southbound I-75 near Mitchell Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 south, near Mitchell Avenue, exit 6. A vehicle reportedly struck the wall...
WIBC.com
Nearly Ten People Injured in Ripley County Crash, One Man Arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man accused of drunk driving was arrested Saturday night in southeast Indiana. State police say Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, caused a crash in northern Ripley County. At the intersection of State Roads 48 and 129, police say Palmer drove his SUV into the path of a truck and the truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV. That caused the truck to overturn.
WLWT 5
All lanes reopened on I-71/75 in Covington after earlier crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was causing delays on the interstate in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75 in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen after crash on the interstate in the West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. A crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-75 in the West End has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. The two center lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in the West End after an early Tuesday morning crash. Click the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Chapel Place in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Chapel Place in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
Fox 19
Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police officers say a call about a man breaking into vehicles led to an off-road chase. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown got a look at the newly released dash camera footage that shows the wild ride officers had to go on. The alleged driver, Rodney...
WRBI Radio
Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County
— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 27 in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of US 27 in Falmouth. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Comments / 0