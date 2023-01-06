RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man accused of drunk driving was arrested Saturday night in southeast Indiana. State police say Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, caused a crash in northern Ripley County. At the intersection of State Roads 48 and 129, police say Palmer drove his SUV into the path of a truck and the truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV. That caused the truck to overturn.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO