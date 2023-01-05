ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
TULSA, OK
Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
TULSA, OK
New year, new career? Tulsa Tech offers specialized programs

TULSA, Okla. — Looking for a new career? Tulsa Tech has specialized programs that can get those ready for a fresh start. CERT Culinary helps those who thrive in non-traditional classroom settings. The HospitAbilities certification allows students to ‘test by doing’ a set of 18 essential service skills. Students then pick seven to complete.
TULSA, OK

