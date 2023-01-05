Read full article on original website
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced. “We...
Kids cooking classes kick off at Mother Road Market
TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market kicked off their new year of cooking classes for kids. Six-year-old Jasper Wilson was one of more than 20 kids learning how to cook minestrone soup at Mother Road Market’s first cooking class of the new year for kids. “It’s about friends,...
Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
Broken Arrow Library holds vision board and journal building event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Library held a vision board and journal building event on Friday afternoon. The event was for ages 11 and up and lasted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Courtney Helm, a Youth Associate at the Broken Arrow Library said the event was...
New year, new career? Tulsa Tech offers specialized programs
TULSA, Okla. — Looking for a new career? Tulsa Tech has specialized programs that can get those ready for a fresh start. CERT Culinary helps those who thrive in non-traditional classroom settings. The HospitAbilities certification allows students to ‘test by doing’ a set of 18 essential service skills. Students then pick seven to complete.
