So being on disability and being elderly and relying on help is a bad ? You people are disgusting. I get so tired of hearing this crap. Why are people so judgemental for those on assistance. I get Felicia with 5 kids by 5 different baby daddies but not the elderly and disabled.
I wonder why the people buy into the hatred of the poor ,that is propagated by a socialist regime. If you are disabled or poor a victim of domestic violence there are so many case scenarios as to why you don't have a large income or even a middle class income . that is no reason to spew hate towards other people.
If you are low income and do not have a car heavy fresh produce delivered is a great plus in a food desert.
