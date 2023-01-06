ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akyrah
3d ago

So being on disability and being elderly and relying on help is a bad ? You people are disgusting. I get so tired of hearing this crap. Why are people so judgemental for those on assistance. I get Felicia with 5 kids by 5 different baby daddies but not the elderly and disabled.

Reply(5)
21
Raven 421
3d ago

I wonder why the people buy into the hatred of the poor ,that is propagated by a socialist regime. If you are disabled or poor a victim of domestic violence there are so many case scenarios as to why you don't have a large income or even a middle class income . that is no reason to spew hate towards other people.

Reply
10
Raven 421
3d ago

If you are low income and do not have a car heavy fresh produce delivered is a great plus in a food desert.

Reply
6
Ty D.

Grocery Store Prices Will Rise - Walmart CEO Predicts "Persistent Inflation" In Drug, Grocery, And Consumables

Inflation in grocery stores across the United States has led to higher prices and unhappy customers. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has warned shoppers to expect a "major shift" in the availability of grocery items in stores as the company adapts to these economic conditions. Consumer prices have increased by 7.1% compared to last year, with food prices jumping by 10.5%.
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
ktalnews.com

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Ceebla Cuud

An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments

Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, you can collect Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s earnings

In November 2022, VERIFY explained how Social Security makes payments to family members in the event of a person’s death. We found that surviving divorced spouses can receive the same survivors benefits as a widow or widower, if they meet certain requirements. That led several VERIFY readers, including Arlin,...
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to be given within five days

The latest round of payments for a group of California residents, who could be paid over $1,000, will all be issued by the end of the week. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents

According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Veronica Charnell Media

Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund

Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
