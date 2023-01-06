Read full article on original website
The Morning After: The best of CES 2023
After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
Maker of the Stem Player drops Ye, builds a portable projector
Kano Computing is back with another oddball puck device with a creative but somewhat hazy premise. The Stem Projector is a spin-off of the Stem Player, the audio remixing gadget launched in 2021 in collaboration with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. With its new product, the company ditches the problematic Ye collaboration and shifts its focus from music to video.
Microsoft's VALL-E AI can mimic any voice from a short audio sample
Microsoft has shown off its latest research in text-to-speech AI with a model called VALL-E that can simulate someone's voice from just a three-second audio sample, Ars Technica has reported. The speech can not only match the timbre but also the emotional tone of the speaker, and even the acoustics of a room. It could one day be used for customized or high-end text-to-speech applications, though like deepfakes, it carries risks of misuse.
The Morning After: Microsoft's VALL-E AI can replicate a voice from a three-second sample
Microsoft’s latest research in text-to-speech AI centers on a new AI model, VALL-E. While there are already multiple services that can create copies of your voice, they usually demand substantial input. Microsoft claims its model can simulate someone's voice from just a three-second audio sample. The speech can match both the timbre and emotional tone of the speaker – even the acoustics of a room. It could one day be used for customized or high-end text-to-speech applications, but like deepfakes, there are risks of misuse.
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 takes place February 1st
Many expect the Galaxy S23 to feature at the in-person launch. The rumors were true, apparently. Samsung has announced that its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will take place February 1st at 1PM Eastern. And unlike last year's events, the company is comfortable with an in-person presentation — it's inviting the media to The Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. You can still watch a livestream on Samsung's website, of course.
Former Forza Horizon leaders open 'AAA' studio Maverick Games
Yet more video game veterans are forming a new studio after leaving an industry heavyweight. Key leaders from Forza Horizon creator Playground Games have established Maverick Games, a Leamington Spak, UK development house devoted to 'AAA' titles. Gamesindustry.biz notes the studio is headed by former Horizon creative director Mike Brown, while executive producer Tom Butcher, technical chief Matt Craven, content director Gareth Harwood and audio lead Fraser Strachan.
‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ hits iOS and Android as a Netflix mobile exclusive
If you’re looking for a game to play right now and you have a Netflix subscription, it’s worth checking out . It just hit iOS and Android mobile as a mobile exclusive for Netflix members. Shredder’s Revenge brings classic TMNT side-scrolling beat-‘em-ups like Turtles in Time bang up...
Apple will reportedly use in-house wireless chips in iPhones by 2025
Apple's long-rumored plans to use its own wireless chipsets in iPhones may be solidifying. Bloomberg sources claim Apple is not only prepping its first cellular modem (now slated for late 2024 or early 2025), but is working on a combination Bluetooth and WiFi chip to replace the Broadcom chip that handles those duties. That part would arrive in 2025, according to the tipsters.
Apple will reportedly start using in-house displays for its watches by 2024
Apple will begin replacing its mobile devices' displays with its in-house screen technology as soon as next year, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant will reportedly start with its highest-end Apple Watches in late 2024 and will swap the devices' current OLED screens with its own microLED technology. Bloomberg says Apple's homegrown display tech will also make its way to its other devices, including the iPhone. The new display is brighter with more vibrant colors and will reportedly make it seem as if watchfaces and other content are painted on top of the glass. Plus, it can be viewed better at an angle.
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube gets its first discount
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Nearly four months...
Amazon brings Prime shipping to more third-party sites on January 31st
Like it or not, Amazon is expanding Prime to cover more of the web. The company says it's making Buy with Prime "widely available" to eligible third-party sites in the US on January 31st. More shops can offer free shipping, a streamlined checkout and simplified returns to Prime members. Before now, stores had to already be using Amazon's fulfillment system and receive an invitation.
Tribit's powerful Bluetooth speakers are up to 52 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There are a...
Apple's iPad mini is back on sale for an all-time low of $400
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
