25newsnow.com
Mild tomorrow with fog and drizzle, rain/mix possible Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our seasonably mild weather will continue for one more day before a cold front brings in colder air later this week. Expect rain tomorrow night which could mix with or change to snow on Thursday. Mild weather returns to our forecast next week. Tonight and...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
illinoisnewsroom.org
Weather Service confirms 7 tornado touchdowns on Tuesday in Central Illinois
URBANA – The National Weather Service confirms there were seven tornado touchdowns in Central Illinois on Tuesday. Meteorologists say there were three touchdowns in Macon County, two more in Sangamon County, one in Logan County, and one southeast of Gibson City in Ford County. After surveying all of the...
25newsnow.com
Eight people displaced after an overnight house fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 10:30 Monday night in the area of N. Douglas Ave. When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home and no occupants were found inside. Firefighters were...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
25newsnow.com
All 45 displaced IWU students find new housing following broken pipe flooding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A holiday disaster at Illinois Wesleyan University sent 45 students into new homes for the Spring semester. School officials tell us it happened on Christmas Eve during the extreme cold. All units will need some repairs as it happened on the third floor and leaked down the building.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Central Illinois Proud
Washington police looking for two missing teens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
25newsnow.com
New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
advantagenews.com
Farm summit coming to Peoria
Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
