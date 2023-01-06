ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

Related
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

United Methodist Church Assisting Residents with New Indoor Food Pantry

Last month the United Methodist Church in Union Center has launched its indoor food pantry, aiming to expand their food assistance to residents in the area. "So we've partnered with the food bank of the southern tier in Elmira and they're absolutely wonderful. They're so helpful and their whole mission is to help the undeserved and the people who need food in this whole area." explained Sheila Snyder, a volunteer at the Church, and organizer of the pantry.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cutler Flea Market Continues To See Long-Term Vendors

For those seeking antiques, the Cutler Flea Market has long been a community staple. Since 2018, the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market has hosted the event on the second Sunday of every month. Some vendors -- like Lori and Ted Henry, owners of Cooperstown Country Store -- have been here through it all.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County

DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
syracuse.com

51 new businesses registered in Central NY

Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover

The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See 4 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices up at least $30K

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up at least $30,000 in four Onondaga County towns to start 2023, according to new data. Average prices are up that much in Skaneateles, Spafford, Onondaga and Manlius. They’re up at least $25,000 in seven other towns, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cinemapolis names new executive director

ITHACA, N.Y.—Cinemapolis has its newest leader, as Kate Donohue has been named the downtown Ithaca independent theater’s executive director. The search has been on since Brett Bossard, the theater’s previous director, left to pursue a job at Ithaca College in September. Donohue moved to Ithaca from Queens in New York City six years ago, according to a press release announcing the move.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy