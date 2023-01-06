Last month the United Methodist Church in Union Center has launched its indoor food pantry, aiming to expand their food assistance to residents in the area. "So we've partnered with the food bank of the southern tier in Elmira and they're absolutely wonderful. They're so helpful and their whole mission is to help the undeserved and the people who need food in this whole area." explained Sheila Snyder, a volunteer at the Church, and organizer of the pantry.

