Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
United Methodist Church Assisting Residents with New Indoor Food Pantry
Last month the United Methodist Church in Union Center has launched its indoor food pantry, aiming to expand their food assistance to residents in the area. "So we've partnered with the food bank of the southern tier in Elmira and they're absolutely wonderful. They're so helpful and their whole mission is to help the undeserved and the people who need food in this whole area." explained Sheila Snyder, a volunteer at the Church, and organizer of the pantry.
SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Cutler Flea Market Continues To See Long-Term Vendors
For those seeking antiques, the Cutler Flea Market has long been a community staple. Since 2018, the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market has hosted the event on the second Sunday of every month. Some vendors -- like Lori and Ted Henry, owners of Cooperstown Country Store -- have been here through it all.
New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County
DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
51 new businesses registered in Central NY
Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Another restaurant likely to move into Kirby’s: Mayor says many businesses clamoring for the space
Fayetteville, N.Y. – For years, Kirby’s in Fayetteville was a fixture in the village, offering staples like steaks and burgers in a prime location along East Genesee Street. In October, the owner closed the restaurant, and soon after the Westvale Kirby’s location shut down as well.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their porch
As one Plainville family discovered that spot just happened to be a little too close for comfort when they found a burly, uninvited guest hibernating under their porch.
Tiny House on Roof of Old Factory in Syracuse Gets New Stunning Makeover
The famous house on the roof in Syracuse, New York is getting a makeover. The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in 1895. The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in September 2017 while he was in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
See 4 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices up at least $30K
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up at least $30,000 in four Onondaga County towns to start 2023, according to new data. Average prices are up that much in Skaneateles, Spafford, Onondaga and Manlius. They’re up at least $25,000 in seven other towns, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Passerby reports smoke in Syracuse neighborhood, fire crews find fire and alert occupants
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, but had to find the source of the fire themselves. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a passerby called authorities because of smoke in the area. Crews were dispatched and located a house on the 100 block of Graves Street with smoke and fire coming from the attic, the fire department said.
These Central NY counties are among top 10 shortest, longest life expectancies in NY
Multiple Central New York counties appear on new lists of the New York counties with the shortest and longest life expectancies in New York. The lists, published by Stacker, use data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Mortality data comes from the National Vital Statistics System.
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y.—Cinemapolis has its newest leader, as Kate Donohue has been named the downtown Ithaca independent theater’s executive director. The search has been on since Brett Bossard, the theater’s previous director, left to pursue a job at Ithaca College in September. Donohue moved to Ithaca from Queens in New York City six years ago, according to a press release announcing the move.
