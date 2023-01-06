ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
WTWO/WAWV

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban, Pritzker signs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – On the first full day of his second term, Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
Chalkbeat

Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Louisiana Illuminator

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Pritzker signs off on state gov’t pay raises, closing fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Officials at the highest levels of state government are receiving substantial pay raises after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will...
Q985

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
Effingham Radio

Increasing Number Of Illinois Residents Connecting To Internet From Mediacom Using Federal Broadband Benefit

Company continues to close digital divide as more income-challenged residents gain access. Mediacom Communications reported today that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP...
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: IL Senate’s assault weapons ban passes House, goes to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Negotiators in the Illinois House and Senate have reached agreement on a bill to ban the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The deal came together...
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
