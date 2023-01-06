Read full article on original website
Easy Freazy
4d ago
All this extra revenue and all these new taxes, where are these billions going?.
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms of New ‘Kraken' COVID Variant and More
Are symptoms of a new variant informally nicknamed the "kraken" variant different from previous strains?. What to know as the new variant quickly rises to dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Are Symptoms of the ‘Kraken' Variant Different From Other COVID...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban, Pritzker signs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – On the first full day of his second term, Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
1470 WMBD
Update: Pritzker signs off on state gov’t pay raises, closing fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Officials at the highest levels of state government are receiving substantial pay raises after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
Effingham Radio
Increasing Number Of Illinois Residents Connecting To Internet From Mediacom Using Federal Broadband Benefit
Company continues to close digital divide as more income-challenged residents gain access. Mediacom Communications reported today that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP...
18 Drive-In Movie Theaters in Missouri & Illinois Opening in 2023
I am an unapologetic fan of drive-in movie theaters. I miss the days when they were a common part of our communities. But, I'm realistic and understand not many have survived. That being said, here are the Missouri and Illinois drive-in movie theaters that appear to have plans to open in 2023.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: IL Senate’s assault weapons ban passes House, goes to Governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Negotiators in the Illinois House and Senate have reached agreement on a bill to ban the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The deal came together...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
