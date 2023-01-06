ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Voice of Bills: John Murphy Recovering From Stroke, Team Says

By Harrison Reno
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpWco_0k64NY0000

More heartbreaking news for the Buffalo Bills came on Friday afternoon.

It has been a tough and emotional week for the Buffalo Bills as safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering from cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The heartbreaking scene that unfolded during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast has seen many people worldwide rally behind Hamlin in his recovery.

But as Hamlin continues to recover, more heartbreaking news came Friday afternoon.

John Murphy, the voice of the Bills' radio broadcast, suffered a stroke last weekend, according to a statement released by Murphy's family on Friday.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend," the statement said. "He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone's support."

Murphy missed Monday's game due to being "under the weather," according to a team's spokesperson.

As he did Monday, John Brown will be filling in for Murphy until he can return to the radio booth.

"We look forward to having John back in the booth as soon as possible," the Bills said. "Get well soon, John!"

When the Bills meet the New England Patriots on Sunday , they will play with Hamlin and Murphy in their minds and hearts as they look to close out the season.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy