Voice of Bills: John Murphy Recovering From Stroke, Team Says

More heartbreaking news for the Buffalo Bills came on Friday afternoon.

It has been a tough and emotional week for the Buffalo Bills as safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering from cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The heartbreaking scene that unfolded during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast has seen many people worldwide rally behind Hamlin in his recovery.

But as Hamlin continues to recover, more heartbreaking news came Friday afternoon.

John Murphy, the voice of the Bills' radio broadcast, suffered a stroke last weekend, according to a statement released by Murphy's family on Friday.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend," the statement said. "He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone's support."

Murphy missed Monday's game due to being "under the weather," according to a team's spokesperson.

As he did Monday, John Brown will be filling in for Murphy until he can return to the radio booth.

"We look forward to having John back in the booth as soon as possible," the Bills said. "Get well soon, John!"

When the Bills meet the New England Patriots on Sunday , they will play with Hamlin and Murphy in their minds and hearts as they look to close out the season.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Highmark Stadium.



