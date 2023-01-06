ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Tate arrest: Romanian authorities seize four more luxury cars

 4 days ago
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate being escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest on 29 December.

Romanian authorities have seized four more luxury cars as part of an investigation into the controversial online influencer and misogynist Andrew Tate before a court appearance next week.

The 36-year-old former professional kickboxer, who has been banned from a number of social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, was detained along with his brother Tristan in the country last week as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

On Friday, an official said prosecutors investigating the case had seized another four vehicles on Thursday, after 11 cars were taken in raids.

At least seven of the seized cars are registered to the Tate brothers.

More than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them have also been seized, which would be used to pay for the investigation and pay damages to victims if they are convicted, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), said.

A statement from the agency, which did not name the Tates, who grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, said two British citizens and two Romanians were suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation in Romania since April last year, and were arrested in Bucharest on 29 December on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Days earlier, Tate engaged in a Twitter standoff with the climate activist Greta Thunberg, attempting to troll her by telling her about his large collection of emission-heavy cars. Thunberg responded by implying Tate had “small-dick energy”.

The Tate brothers are expected to appear in a Bucharest court next week to have their appeals heard against a judge’s decision to extend their arrest warrants from 24 hours to 30 days, Diicot said.

The Tate brothers will also appeal against the seizure of some of their belongings.

Tate appeared to deny the accusations, suggesting after his arrest he had been captured by Matrix agents, a reference to beliefs based on the science-fiction film series.

According to Diicot, six injured people have been identified in relation to the investigation, one of whom is said to have been violently sexually assaulted in March.

Some of the suspects allegedly used the “loverboy” method of trafficking, which involves a man luring a victim into a relationship in order to sexually exploit them later.

The victims were transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county, which surrounds Bucharest, where they were coerced into making pornographic content, it is alleged.

Diicot released a video of the raid showing guns, knives and money on display in one room.

Melvin Yocum
4d ago

America needs to start seizing assets of corrupt politicians on both sides. Starting with Pelosi and her 500 million dollars.

DangleDeezNuts
4d ago

Wow. So now we can go after the politicians and elites on the Epstein list. Amazing, the fact the FBI/CIA and DOJ have that list for what? 2 years now…. But go off and have you moment because Tate is bad, probably hurt your feelings and pronouns and will probably be imprisoned forever.

H. 1965
4d ago

he was shady that's why he was living in Romania. he'll never see those cars again and will be lucky if he gets out of jail anytime in the near future.

