ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings-Bears Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Za'Darius Smith, Jonathan Bullard

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehSdz_0k64NUT600

Chris Reed will start at center with Bradbury ruled out once again.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears. It'll be his fifth consecutive missed game.

Chris Reed, who entered the game against the Packers last week when Austin Schlottmann got hurt, will make his first start as a Viking. Reed's struggles with snap cadence led to four procedural penalties, but the Vikings are confident that won't be an issue in Chicago after a week of practice as the first-team center.

Schlottmann is out for the season, so Reed might be auditioning to start at center in the first round of the playoffs. If he struggles, recently-acquired veteran Greg Mancz could be an option.

DT James Lynch (shoulder) is also out against the Bears, as anticipated. The Vikings will active Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve on Saturday, so he could step into the rotation along with Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Khyiris Tonga, and Esezi Otomewo.

Three players are questionable for the Vikings: LB Brian Asamoah, CB Cameron Dantzler Sr., and OLB Za'Darius Smith. Smith missed Friday's practice to attend to a personal matter, but Kevin O'Connell said he expects the star pass rusher to be with the Vikings in Chicago. Asamoah was limited this week with a knee injury, while Dantzler had some ankle soreness pop up on Friday, O'Connell said.

The Vikings will also activate TE Irv Smith Jr. on Saturday . We'll see if they elevate anyone from the practice squad.

This is a mostly meaningless game for the Vikings. Barring a stunning Cardinals upset over the 49ers, Minnesota will enter the playoffs as the NFC's No. 3 seed. They'd like to get the bad taste of last week's Packers loss out of their mouths and enter the postseason with some momentum, but it would be devastating if any key players got injured in this game.

It sounds like the Vikings will play their starters to begin the game, but probably not for the whole thing.

"We've got a pretty clear-cut plan of how we want to go about the whole game," O'Connell said. "But we're going to go in with the expectation of our guys going and trying to get off to a good start, play good football. We're going to be aware of what we want to do from a standpoint of trying to get some other guys snaps here and there. We've got a good plan."

With the 3-13 Bears starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback, one would imagine the Vikings can rest a lot of starters for much of the game and still win. Then again, we're talking about a team that hasn't won a game by double digits since Week 1.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

SKOL: Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Revealed

The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are get underway this weekend, and yesterday the NFL revealed the opponents that will be on the Vikings schedule in 2023. While the actual dates and times will be announced later, we do know who the Vikings will face at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on the road.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
972
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy