CHI St. Gabriel's seeks volunteers

 4 days ago

St. Gabriel’s Health is seeking community-minded people to serve as volunteers. Volunteers must have a genuine interest in providing attention and care to people in need.

Volunteers help to enhance that patient, resident or visitor experience in many ways such as:

• Greeting patients/visitors;

• Transporting supplies between clinics;

• Install Lifeline for subscribers at their home;

• Pray with and for patients that are in care at the hospital; and

• Provide customer service and handle a register at the Gift Shop

To apply or learn more about these opportunities, call (320) 631-5432 or email natalie.moen@common spirit.org.

Morrison County, MN
