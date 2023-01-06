Read full article on original website
Related
Granddaughter yells at 86-year-old grandmother with dementia, house helper asked granddaughter to leave the house
A friend of a woman who yells at her grandmother for forgetting things, even though the grandmother has dementia, took to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.
momcollective.com
Want a Better New Year? Resolve to Reconnect!
Regardless if you or someone you loved tested positive for Covid-19, the pandemic has changed our inner and outer worlds. To some extent, most people have felt uprooted, frightened, and disconnected. There seems to be a clear line – before the pandemic and after (assuming it is over). For many people, unhealthy thoughts, feelings, and behaviors resurfaced or began during this time.
momcollective.com
Tipping our Hats to a New Year: My Favorite Strategy for Seeing Progress in the New Year
The new year has come, and we feel that kindling desire to turn over a new leaf and make progress in the many roles that we play as mothers. Sometimes just as soon as the exciting butterflies flutter their way into our bellies, the overwhelming responsibility and weight of our role send an anvil, and by March, we feel it impossible to move on our reimagined plans and goals for the new year.
momcollective.com
Self Care Isn’t a Shower: EVM’s Guide to Investing in Ourselves
Self care is more than going to the grocery store alone, or getting a shower. It’s filling your own cup so you can pour into your family. We’re firm believers that self care is best when it’s focused on mamas feeling their best: physically, mentally and emotionally.
momcollective.com
Tooth Fairy Logistics
I am writing to file a formal complaint. I am afraid the service provided by my Tooth Fairy has become unacceptable. To be honest, things have been going downhill for a while now. When I was really young, the service was good and consistent. But for the last few years,...
momcollective.com
Women and the Comparison Trap
We’ve all probably heard something similar to this quote before, and we probably even believe it to be true. However, living our lives with this saying as one of our core values is much easier said than done. Lately, I’ve really been struggling with this reality: I’m comparing myself...
momcollective.com
5 Creative Alternatives to New Year’s Resolutions
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, it seems like people fall into one of two camps: you make big resolutions, or you don’t make any at all. When I was in my 20s, I probably fell into the former camp. Now that I’m a mom in my 30s, I fall into the latter. This isn’t my year to set an unattainable goal or make a drastic change. This doesn’t mean that I don’t like to reflect on the past year and think about what I want in the future, but I want to make sure that I’m setting attainable goals rather than setting myself up for disappointment. If you, too, are looking for an alternative to typical New Year’s resolutions, check out these five creative ideas.
momcollective.com
10 Ideas to Start Reading More
Disclaimer :: This article contains affiliate links. Dallas Moms may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. Thanks for supporting Dallas Moms!. I’ve heard from many friends that they wish they read more books. Once they have kids and are balancing everything that come along with that, reading often takes a back seat to more pressing tasks. I get it.
momcollective.com
How To Recover from the Holidays
Ok, so we made it through December and the New Year (or if you’re like me, Halloween to the end of the year). All the holidays, parties, festivals, lights, and such are over. We can hopefully take a breath and start to recover from the whirlwind of activities and stimulation around the holidays.
momcollective.com
Connecting with our Kids through Meaningful Conversations
We love partnering with businesses like Bright Littles that empower us moms with great parenting tools!. The last few years have been tumultuous for a variety of reasons. From racial and social injustice, political division, and a global pandemic, there’s been a lot going on. I know I’m not the only one who’s struggled with how to talk to my kids about it all. It’s hard to talk about these things with our sweet innocent little ones- to not only explain it all in a way they will understand, but to, in some ways, acknowledge that the world isn’t the safe bubble we’d like it to always be for them.
momcollective.com
A Surrogate’s Journey
My journey as a surrogate was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. There are a number of questions you are going to want to take into consideration before starting your surrogacy journey. One of the biggest is why and is this something you feel deeply about. The...
momcollective.com
5 Letters (L-E-G-A-L) to Protect Your Kids’ Future
This post is sponsored by ASH LAW, a boutique law firm in Missouri. Planning isn’t sexy. But neither are many things we do for our kids (read: diapers and stomach flu). It’s part of our job! We teach our kids to look both ways when crossing the street and to wash their hands (stomach flu fear lives #RentFree in my head). We teach them not to talk to strangers and to be aware of their surroundings. We worry about the “immediate” dangers. But we have to cover the long-term dangers, too.
momcollective.com
TikTok Has Me Convinced I am Undiagnosed ADHD/ADD
When I was a kid, I feel like we just knew who was diagnosed with ADD/ADHD. They were usually the kids that were bouncing off the walls in class, called to the nurses office each day to take their meds, and, many times, would come back to class a different kid. They would be calm and, honestly, sometimes zombie-like. Orrrrrr they were never medicated and they were just always the bouncing off the walls and getting sent out of class to sit (er, bounce) in the halls.
momcollective.com
The Happiness Continuum: Happy, Happier, Happiest
This post is sponsored by Creative Expressions Consulting. Please support our sponsors. Happiness is a continuum. A continuum that ranges from the feelings of being untroubled or pleased to the feeling of being ecstatic. Expanded, centered, and constricted are existential terms related to becoming more self-aware. Expanded is the highest level, centered is the midpoint, and constricted is the lowest. In terms of the Happiness Continuum, the expansion of happiness would result in feelings of ecstasy and elation. Being centered results in feelings of contentment and delight, and the constriction of happiness is when one feels untroubled.
momcollective.com
The Year of Settling In
My husband and I had our anniversary last month, and we were talking about how things have been over the last year in our marriage, how things were in the beginning, and how we want things to be in this coming year of marriage. Survival Mode. In our life together...
momcollective.com
Word of the Year for 2023: Honor
But let me share some context first. I’m a mom of two teens. It’s that wonderful time in parenting where they go from “Mom, watch me! Play with me! YAY!” … to “Ugh, mom.” Fewer smiles. More eye-rolls. I’m there. As I’m...
momcollective.com
Left On the Table
The middle one loves Dreamland Barbecue. One year, his cross-country team was on a road trip on his birthday and ate at Dreamland. We were there also with our youngest. She was in charge of his box of leftover ribs since he didn’t want to take it on the bus. She forgot about it and left it on the table. She will never be off the hook.
momcollective.com
Establish a Good Bedtime Routine in 5 Easy Steps
Ahhhh. The toddler bedtime struggle. If your family is anything like mine, schedules went out the window with the holiday festivities, family get-togethers, and traveling. And likely, a lot of screen time for parental survival, if nothing else (I feel this deeply). So how do we get back on track...
momcollective.com
Work from Home Mom
Being a work from home mom can require serious flexibility. Back in the spring, I took a job working remotely for a national organization. I had worked at an office primarily, and from home periodically as needed during Covid, and prior to that job, I worked hybrid. Working remotely has many benefits, including the flexibility to care for my son.
momcollective.com
Finding Myself :: Losing the Baggage (and Weight)
Over the past 14 months, I have embarked on a personal journey to reclaim my health. However, the journey took me so much further than I would have ever imagined. Spoiler alert- I’m down 40 pounds. I have more energy. I’m happier. I’m more active. And I’m at peace.
Comments / 0