Bills broadcaster John Murphy recovering from stroke

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sports broadcaster John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, the Buffalo Bills announced Friday.

The Bills say he is recovering at home and making day-by-day progress.

Murphy, a longtime local sports broadcaster, has been the radio voice for the Bills since taking over for Van Miller after the 2003 season.

Prior to Monday night’s Buffalo Bills v. Cincinnati Bengals game, the Bills announced that Murphy would not be broadcasting due to being “under the weather.” Chris Brown filled in for Murphy for the play-by-play updates.

Brown will continue to perform the play-by-play duties on the Bills Radio Network, the Buffalo Bills announced.

The broadcast of the Bills-Patriots game will remain unchanged and will air on CBS at 1 p.m. CBS will reportedly have its top team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

In 2019, Murphy was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Prior to taking over for Miller, Murphy was the analyst alongside Miller from 1984-89 and 1994-2003.

Buffalo Bills

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.