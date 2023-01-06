Detroit ranked among worst cities to walk your dog

(CBS DETROIT) - It's National Walk Your Dog Month, and according to a recent study, Detroit ranked as one of the worst cities to walk your dog.

LawnStarter, a lawn service company, compared 200 of the biggest cities across the United States on walkability, safety, dog-friendly trail access and professional dog walking availability.

Here is the list of the top 10 best cities for walking your dog:

San Francisco, CA Colorado Springs, CO Glendale, CA Portland, OR Oakland, CA Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Boise, ID Fremont, CA Naperville, IL

Here is the list of the worst 10 cities to walk your dog, according to the study:

Jackson, MS Montgomery, AL Memphis, TN Little Rock, AR Surprise, AZ Augusta, GA Detroit, MI Kansas City, KS Macon, GA Springfield, MO

Cities in the West ranked among the best and did well in the access and quality metrics due to having many dog-friendly trails.

Southern cities were among the worst-ranked cities to walk a dog. According to the study, the area is not the most walkable and not the most accessible to dogs. In addition, researchers said the hot climate in the South might make the area uncomfortable for dog walking, but the climate of each city was not factored into the rankings.

Detroit was the only city not in the Southern U.S. ranked among the worst cities on the list, ranking at No. 194.

To view the full study , visit here.