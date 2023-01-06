ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit ranked among worst cities to walk your dog

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL1KP_0k64Mg9900

(CBS DETROIT) - It's National Walk Your Dog Month, and according to a recent study, Detroit ranked as one of the worst cities to walk your dog.

LawnStarter, a lawn service company, compared 200 of the biggest cities across the United States on walkability, safety, dog-friendly trail access and professional dog walking availability.

Here is the list of the top 10 best cities for walking your dog:

  1. San Francisco, CA
  2. Colorado Springs, CO
  3. Glendale, CA
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Oakland, CA
  6. Los Angeles, CA
  7. San Diego, CA
  8. Boise, ID
  9. Fremont, CA
  10. Naperville, IL

Here is the list of the worst 10 cities to walk your dog, according to the study:

  1. Jackson, MS
  2. Montgomery, AL
  3. Memphis, TN
  4. Little Rock, AR
  5. Surprise, AZ
  6. Augusta, GA
  7. Detroit, MI
  8. Kansas City, KS
  9. Macon, GA
  10. Springfield, MO

Cities in the West ranked among the best and did well in the access and quality metrics due to having many dog-friendly trails.

Southern cities were among the worst-ranked cities to walk a dog. According to the study, the area is not the most walkable and not the most accessible to dogs. In addition, researchers said the hot climate in the South might make the area uncomfortable for dog walking, but the climate of each city was not factored into the rankings.

Detroit was the only city not in the Southern U.S. ranked among the worst cities on the list, ranking at No. 194.

To view the full study , visit here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit ranks No. 6 among top 50 US cities for bed bugs

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit placed among the top ten cities for bed bugs, falling two spots from last year's report.According to Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, Detroit ranked No. 6 on the list this year. Orkin, a company that provides pest control services, says the list is constructed based on data treatment data from metro areas where the company conducted the most bed bug treatments. The data used to form this list is from Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2022. Here are the top ten bed bug cities, according to Orkin:ChicagoNew York PhiladelphiaCleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit IndianapolisBaltimore Washington, D.C. Columbus, OHOther Michigan cities also made...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Inspired by her late uncle, Livonia woman spends January aiding Detroit's homeless

Sami McKay loves walking through downtown Detroit and passing out her "blessing bags." The bags full of essentials like food, first aid items and cold weather gear are given to people battling homelessness. McKay said giving the bags away is her way of honoring her late uncle Denny, who died in 2008 after years of living with muscle dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.
DETROIT, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy