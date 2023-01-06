ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

WBRE

Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head

Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with setting tree on fire

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

One dead, 61 displaced following fire at Blakely high-rise

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person died and 61 others have been displaced following a fire at a senior high-rise on Tuesday morning. The Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue went up in flames shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 72-year-old woman was...
BLAKELY, PA
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter

Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WBRE

Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
DUNMORE, PA

