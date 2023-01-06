Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of firing over a dozen shots into group of people in Loyalsock Twp.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police said he fired up to 18 shots into a group of people. According to police, a woman called 911 at 9:00 p.m. on January 7 to report a man driving at high speeds while swerving down their private driveway. 911 operators said […]
Detectives upgrade charge to criminal homicide in deadly Kingston fire
KINGSTON — A woman who allegedly admitted to intentionally setting a fire inside her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husban
WOLF
Man sentenced for assaulting girlfriend, killing her dog during brutal 2022 attack
TOWANDA, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Nearly a year after assaulting his girlfriend and killing her dog, a Bradford County man has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars for attempted homicide, animal cruelty, and other related charges. On January 5th, Kevin Jara-Sanchez was sentenced to serve...
Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head
Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Elmira man indicted on drug, weapons charges following November incident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grandy Jury on multiple counts following an arrest in Nov. of 2022. According to the indictment, Cody J. Cade was indicted on nine counts, five for drug possession, and four for illegal weapons possession. The incident occurred on November 18, 2022, […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira man sentenced to 10 years, faces manslaughter charges after shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago. According to WENY-TV's media partner “The Star Gazette,” Edward Baugh, 44, was sentenced in Chemung County Court on Friday for the death of Bashawn Williams, 39.
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
WOLF
One dead, 61 displaced following fire at Blakely high-rise
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person died and 61 others have been displaced following a fire at a senior high-rise on Tuesday morning. The Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue went up in flames shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 72-year-old woman was...
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Pa. man in starvation deaths of 2 girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters will proceed to trial. Judge Nancy L. Butts Monday denied a defense motion to dismiss charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction of justice against Ronald R. Butler, 54.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
K-9 holds woman’s arm during chase in Liberty
A woman was created for injuries to her arm after police say she ran from them and a K-9 was used to catch her.
Comments / 0