Tom Hanks pitches himself for a fourth wall-breaking blockbuster team-up with Dwayne Johnson

Even though he’s reigned as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the business for over 30 years, Tom Hanks has never even come close to signing on for a blockbuster action spectacular, with his three-film stint in Ron Howard’s Robert Langdon trilogy the nearest he’s ever been to the orbit of a big budget IP-driven title designed with mass-market appeal.
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback

As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name

Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
Horror fans endorse a worthy prequel, even if you didn’t care for the original

It will be no easy task to match the heights of 2022’s horror library from here on out, having boasted the likes of Men, Crimes of the Future, The Menu, and Smile. Indeed, if 2023 wants to rival last year in terms of horror, it’ll have find quite the film to continue the charge that M3GAN has already begun.
Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win

The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
‘Harry Potter’ star appreciates his time in the franchise, but wants to keep moving forward

Harry Melling is known to a generation of Harry Potter fans as Dudley Dursley, the spoiled son of the horrible Petunia and Vernon Dursley, who made the young wizard’s life a misery when he wasn’t at Hogwarts. Since those films wrapped, up Melling has carved out a career for himself as a talented character actor and playwright, appearing in The Queen’s Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and His Dark Materials.

