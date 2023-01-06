Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog
A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
click orlando
WESH
Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
villages-news.com
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
WESH
Man wanted in Volusia County after armed robbery, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Sunday morning, around 7:55 a.m., a man went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police. Police said the man also took a...
flaglerlive.com
Bunnell Man Faces Felony Charge Over Stoning a Puppy With a Paver
John Benning, a 56-year-old resident of Tangerine Avenue in Daytona North, was booked at the Flagler County jail for the second time in a month over the weekend, this time on a felony animal abuse charge after allegedly throwing a paver at a puppy out of anger, injuring the dog.
Orange Park man arrested for second-degree murder in overnight stabbing, Clay deputies say
ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at the Stay Suites Sunday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Alvin Jones called 911 from the Kangaroo gas station across the street from Stay Suites to report the stabbing, according to a release from CCSO.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
Jacksonville inmate dies in custody waiting for trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Richard Karl Johnston, a 58-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail was found dead Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release. Court records show Johnston was arrested on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person on December 23. Johnston was being...
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
click orlando
