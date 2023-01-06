ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog

A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
BUNNELL, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
LEESBURG, FL

