A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO