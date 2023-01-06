(SPRINGFIELD) A State Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there is now pushback from Governor J.B. Pritzker that the original bill passed by the State House last week is too watered down. An amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps ammunition magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard this morning by the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene this afternoon. The lame duck session is scheduled to end tomorrow with the new Legislature sworn in Wednesday.

