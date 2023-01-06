Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
wesb.com
Randolph Man Arrested on Warrant when Found Hiding in Apartment
A Randolph man was arrested after he was found hiding in a residence early Monday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Charles W. Riddel on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court after a complaint was issued. Riddel was remanded to the...
wesb.com
State Police Investigating Port Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help solving a burglary in Port Allegany. Troopers say that a residence on Wilson Avenue was burglarized some time during late November or early December of last year. Nothing of value was taken or reported missing. Anyone with information about...
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
wesb.com
Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment
An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
wesb.com
DA Acknowledges Law Enforcement Officials
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer is thanking law enforcement officials on this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement this morning acknowledging the work and sacrifices of all levels of law enforcement officials, specifically acknowledging Patrolman Steven Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola who were killed in the line of duty.
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Warrant Friday
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on an active arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court immediately after he was issued charges out of Olean City Court. He was transferred to...
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Weapon Attack
A Salamanca woman was charged after an attack on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old Jessica Clark with assault and menacing with a weapon. The charges stem from Clark allegedly attacking someone with a “dangerous instrument” causing injury to the victim late Wednesday night....
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting inside his Geary Street apartment
A Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred inside his Geary Street apartment in January 2021.
erienewsnow.com
Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Comments / 0