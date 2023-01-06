ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Supreme Court justice reacts after ex-con hired as clerk

By Tanya Modersitzki
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan Supreme Court justice said he's receiving some backlash after voicing concerns over a now former-clerk hired by another justice.

Freshman Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden is in the spotlight after her now former clerk is a convicted felon.

Fellow Justice Richard Bernstein said it wasn't an appropriate hire.

"What they do is guide their justice to make decisions. I think ultimately for the nature of the respect of the court you have to make certain whether you're a criminal defendant or a member of law enforcement that you're going to be heard equally," he said.

The now former clerk, Pete Martel, spent 14 years in prison for robbery and shooting at police officers.

"I have accepted Pete Martell's resignation. He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the Court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further," Bolden said in a statement.

Bernstein hopes he and Bolden can put the matter behind them and moving forward, hiring practices are a focus.

Susan Simpson
4d ago

And where is the rest of the story?? How long has he been out? How long did he have this job before someone noticed & made a fuss? How was his work & was he doing his job properly? Alot of people have gone to prison, for an assortment of crimes, & have come out to lead law abiding lives. Most all deserve a second chance. This "journalist" needs to do a better job of reporting.

Matte Black
4d ago

There are a lot of jobs, even lucrative jobs, that an ex-com can work. A Supreme Court Justice is perfectly within a reasonable bracket of expectation to want a clerk without a criminal history. Cope people.

Redgrin Grumble
4d ago

He paid for his crime. What happened to Justice including a chance for Redemption?

