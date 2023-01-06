Read full article on original website
Granddaughter yells at 86-year-old grandmother with dementia, house helper asked granddaughter to leave the house
A friend of a woman who yells at her grandmother for forgetting things, even though the grandmother has dementia, took to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
How Mourning the Death of a Friend Is Teaching Me to Love More
I started this post back in April and just haven’t been able to finish it until now. One of my best friends from high school died in late March, and I was reeling. His death wasn’t altogether unexpected, but it felt like a really hard sucker punch anyway. I absolutely adored him. We’d been friends for almost 40 years, and to know he’s not roaming this earth anymore hurts my heart.
Tips to Take Care of Yourself
It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.
Tipping our Hats to a New Year: My Favorite Strategy for Seeing Progress in the New Year
The new year has come, and we feel that kindling desire to turn over a new leaf and make progress in the many roles that we play as mothers. Sometimes just as soon as the exciting butterflies flutter their way into our bellies, the overwhelming responsibility and weight of our role send an anvil, and by March, we feel it impossible to move on our reimagined plans and goals for the new year.
EIM Uninterrupted 206: Adoption as the Birth of a Family
On this episode Gigi chats with Laurel about how infertility created a new family through adoption, and how the journey reshaped previous hurts caused by parent-focused holidays. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"
A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.
Connecting with our Kids through Meaningful Conversations
We love partnering with businesses like Bright Littles that empower us moms with great parenting tools!. The last few years have been tumultuous for a variety of reasons. From racial and social injustice, political division, and a global pandemic, there’s been a lot going on. I know I’m not the only one who’s struggled with how to talk to my kids about it all. It’s hard to talk about these things with our sweet innocent little ones- to not only explain it all in a way they will understand, but to, in some ways, acknowledge that the world isn’t the safe bubble we’d like it to always be for them.
Women and the Comparison Trap
We’ve all probably heard something similar to this quote before, and we probably even believe it to be true. However, living our lives with this saying as one of our core values is much easier said than done. Lately, I’ve really been struggling with this reality: I’m comparing myself...
Tooth Fairy Logistics
I am writing to file a formal complaint. I am afraid the service provided by my Tooth Fairy has become unacceptable. To be honest, things have been going downhill for a while now. When I was really young, the service was good and consistent. But for the last few years,...
Time to rid the toxic friends
We all have friends we let back into our life even after they treat us wrong. The fakes we forgive. The mistakes we allow. Betrayal we let slide. Why? because we think they'll change eventually. Truth is, they don't and they won't. You have to move on. Friend break ups can be as bad as real relationships, but just cherish their moments that were good. You're only holding yourself back.
5 Creative Alternatives to New Year’s Resolutions
When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, it seems like people fall into one of two camps: you make big resolutions, or you don’t make any at all. When I was in my 20s, I probably fell into the former camp. Now that I’m a mom in my 30s, I fall into the latter. This isn’t my year to set an unattainable goal or make a drastic change. This doesn’t mean that I don’t like to reflect on the past year and think about what I want in the future, but I want to make sure that I’m setting attainable goals rather than setting myself up for disappointment. If you, too, are looking for an alternative to typical New Year’s resolutions, check out these five creative ideas.
5 Letters (L-E-G-A-L) to Protect Your Kids’ Future
This post is sponsored by ASH LAW, a boutique law firm in Missouri. Planning isn’t sexy. But neither are many things we do for our kids (read: diapers and stomach flu). It’s part of our job! We teach our kids to look both ways when crossing the street and to wash their hands (stomach flu fear lives #RentFree in my head). We teach them not to talk to strangers and to be aware of their surroundings. We worry about the “immediate” dangers. But we have to cover the long-term dangers, too.
Sleep Key to Good Mental Health for Older Women
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Older women who don’t stick to a set sleep and wake schedule may be more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety — even if they get a normal amount of zzzs. What’s more, a postmenopausal woman who goes...
The Best After-School Activities for Busy Moms
Being a mom is hard enough, but being a working mom? That’s a whole different level of challenging. Throw in after-school activities for the kids, and you’ve got a recipe for stressed out, frazzled, and exhausted. So, what’s a busy mom to do? First, take a deep breath....
Surviving Medication Shortages. My Search for Children’s Ibuprofen
It was a Sunday night after a busy week of holiday travel when my oldest appeared from her bed. “Mommy, I don’t feel well,” she said. I felt her head. She was burning up. Our youngest had just spent five days sick with a high fever, so I...
4 Ways to Influence Your Child’s Elementary School Years
Disclaimer :: This article contains affiliate links. Collin County Moms may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. Thanks for supporting Collin County Moms!. Now that my son is 12 and in middle school, I’ve had time to think about lessons learned and things I may...
TikTok Has Me Convinced I am Undiagnosed ADHD/ADD
When I was a kid, I feel like we just knew who was diagnosed with ADD/ADHD. They were usually the kids that were bouncing off the walls in class, called to the nurses office each day to take their meds, and, many times, would come back to class a different kid. They would be calm and, honestly, sometimes zombie-like. Orrrrrr they were never medicated and they were just always the bouncing off the walls and getting sent out of class to sit (er, bounce) in the halls.
Establish a Good Bedtime Routine in 5 Easy Steps
Ahhhh. The toddler bedtime struggle. If your family is anything like mine, schedules went out the window with the holiday festivities, family get-togethers, and traveling. And likely, a lot of screen time for parental survival, if nothing else (I feel this deeply). So how do we get back on track...
