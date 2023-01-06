ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum’s Hot Tub Make-Out Session With Husband Tom Kaulitz Is So Steamy, You’ll Need a Cold Shower Immediately

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency.

The honeymoon isn’t over for Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz even after nearly three years of marriage. The 49-year-old supermodel and the 33-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist are still keeping the romance alive in very steamy ways.

Klum shared their latest PDA snapshot of them making out in a hot tub with a gorgeous mountainside landscape behind them. The dynamic duo got so heated, the steam rising from the water was evident in the photos. The America’s Got Talent judge knew no caption was needed for the get-a-room images, but she added a blushing and red-heart emoji just in case her followers didn’t get the sexy vibe.

She and Kaulitz have had their fair share of critics who aren’t thrilled about their 16-year age gap, but their opinions don’t seem to matter to Klum. “You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do,” she told SheKnows in January 2022. “But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together.”

While she knows this is her third marriage, having walked down the aisle before with Seal and Ric Pipino, Klum is focused on the here and now and staying “on track” with Kaulitz. “You always have to look forward, not backward,” she advised. “I just feel like we have only this life and we only have this short time that we’re on this planet. I feel like you have to make the most of it.” And steamy, make-out sessions are on this cute couple’s agenda.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

SheKnows

SheKnows

