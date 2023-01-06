Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
Pregnant Kidnapped Cab Driver Speaks Out: ‘My unborn baby gave me the strength’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Years Day. After being held at knifepoint by her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, the woman says he threatened not only her life, but the life of her unborn child. In a WRBL News 3 exclusive she opens […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Date set for capital murder trial of man accused of murdering Auburn police officer in 2019
The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, will begin on Feb. 6 at the Lee County Justice Center. Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the Auburn Police Department since 2006, and had a wife and two children.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
WSFA
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
WTVM
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
WTVM
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just four days into the new year, Columbus police responded to a shooting in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Lane in Columbus. Police say 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows died after being shot multiple times. Family and friends gathered Saturday night to celebrate the life of...
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
WSFA
Investigation underway after man’s body found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
WTVM
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn grad who witnessed both the Kopper Kettle Explosion and 9/11 to speak at St. Dunstan's and Boykin Center
Two historic events loom large in the mind of James Patterson, an Auburn graduate and retired U.S. diplomat. Those two events: the Kopper Kettle Explosion of Jan. 15, 1978, and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Patterson was a witness to both. He will speak at two events in...
fox5atlanta.com
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
opelika-al.gov
CITY OF OPELIKA OFFERS NO-CONTACT SYSTEM FOR BUSINESS LICENSE RENEWALS
The City of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications. Alcoholic beverage licenses are due January 15, 2023, but since January 15 is on the weekend, you will have until January 17 at 4:30 pm. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
WTVM
Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
Comments / 0