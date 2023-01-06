ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police rule shooting death of Mackery Strong accidental, raise questions about gun that discharged after hitting floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of 34-year-old Mackery Strong on Dec. 30. Columbus Police – according to police reports obtained by WRBL under Georgia’s Open Records Act – have closed the case and ruled the death an accidental shooting. But there’s a twist. According to a police report, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
WSFA

Man’s body found in north Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Investigation underway after man’s body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelika-al.gov

CITY OF OPELIKA OFFERS NO-CONTACT SYSTEM FOR BUSINESS LICENSE RENEWALS

The City of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications. Alcoholic beverage licenses are due January 15, 2023, but since January 15 is on the weekend, you will have until January 17 at 4:30 pm. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Humane Society waiving fees due to pet overflow

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity and needs your help fostering or adopting their dogs at the shelter to avoid having to euthanize them. The shelter had nine intakes - seven strays and two surrenders just yesterday. Due to the overcrowding, many...
LEE COUNTY, AL

