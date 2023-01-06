SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022, according to annual crime statistics released Tuesday by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall.”

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO