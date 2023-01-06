Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice Rays
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)
District 1-A Releases All-District
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
KPVI Newschannel 6
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe just in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in our area. This week we met a self-taught local baker who is debuting her...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier City Council reduces SporTran budget for 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City council members voted Tuesday to reduce SporTran's budget this year. The annual public transit budget for the city was approximately $900,000. The new budget will be $500,000. SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with city officials on Jan. 4. “We were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Manhunt underway in Shreveport following a major car accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - A manhunt continued early Wednesday after police tried to pull over a man driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway Tuesday night. According to police, the suspect ran through a red light after seeing police lights. Police say he then hit a car with a woman and child inside.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD chief credits 'predictive policing strategy' to drop in homicide numbers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With 90 homicides in 2021, the city was bracing for what would happen on the streets in 2022. But by the midway point in the year, it was clear, the pace of these senseless killings had slowed down. There are a number of reasons police had more...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More crime cameras coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - More cameras will be added throughout the city to help with the fight against crime. District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced legislation that received unanimous approval to fund the purchase of cameras for access by the Real Time Crime Center. Taylor referenced the recent crime-riddled weekend that left a woman dead, a child and others injured by gunfire.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff: Annual crime report reveals drop in Caddo Parish crime rate
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022, according to annual crime statistics released Tuesday by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
2 men plead guilty to firing guns as SPD officer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pair of Shreveport men facing trials for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer face serious prison time after they pleaded guilty to the charges this week. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD K-9 assists in arrests following pursuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 officer assisted patrol officers Monday in arresting three men and a juvenile on multiple charges following a pursuit. K-9 Barry is credited with finding three of the suspects who were hiding under a house in the 2900 block of Hardy Street. One needed medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the capture, police said Tuesday in a news release.
