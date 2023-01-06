‘The Last of Us’ will feature the most interesting perspective on… fungus that you’ve ever heard

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ turns out exactly as you’d imagined, according to early reviews
The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. HBO’s The Last of Us is premiering in just a few days, so as would be the case, the reviews are also starting to pour in. Overall, first impressions seem to indicate a positive critical reception, but don’t necessarily expect the masterpiece that was the 2013 video game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Thankfully, a disastrous fantasy dud in line for a worthwhile reboot hasn’t won over any new supporters
Under most circumstances, one of the worst fantasy blockbusters of the 21st Century being rebooted as a prestige TV series would lead to eye-rolls of derision, especially when it’s only been a few years since the original went down in a ball of well-deserved flames. However, the reasons to get hyped for The Dark Tower V2.0 are twofold.
wegotthiscovered.com
A surprising Netflix original plagued by controversy and review-bombing returns to hit #1 in 58 countries
Netflix knows a thing or two about lighting a furious fire under its subscriber base, which largely tends to revolve around the never-ending procession of hit fantasy shows the streaming service loves to cancel so much. In a highly unexpected twist, though, one of the platform’s most controversial recent originals is a relatively tame-sounding dramatic comedy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A visceral hidden gem of 1980s horror escapes to the limelight of modern day
Horror had an undisputed stranglehold over the 1980s, with a perfect mix of cinematic and straight-to-video releases decorating the decade. With this era also came the proliferation of ultraviolence which characters in A Clockwork Orange would possibly deem to be too much to endure. The Austrian flick Angst has not been a film often spoken of outside of incredibly niche circles, with it obscured by a ban from circulation across Europe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk does one thing right as Twitter locks out Marjorie Taylor Green for using Dr. Dre’s music
Right-wing rabble rouser Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was locked out of Twitter after posting a video using a Dr. Dre song without permission. The Georgia Representative, a proponent of the “stop the steal” movement that claims Donald Trump didn’t lose the presidency, made a self-congratulatory video about herself following the disastrous vote for Speaker of the House where she and other hard-line Republicans held the government hostage with their demands.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans have the perfect cosmic candidate for Green Lantern, but the rights might be an issue
There aren’t many creative ideas that can book you a meeting with Satan at their mere utterance; among their limited numbers is the entirety of The Emoji Movie, the sudden death at the end of Titans‘ second season, and the Green Lantern film deciding to launch its final product with its vomit-inducing CGI.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley breaks down filming brutal scenes with Kelly Reilly: ‘If it hurts, fine, we’ll get over it’
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about the intensity of the scenes he shares with Kelly Reilly as the talented pair play brother and sister duo Jamie and Beth Dutton. The siblings have a relationship built upon years of distrust and manipulation, which does something to a person on a fundamental level.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action movie that bombed under 2 different names scraps for survival on streaming
International action stars generally have patchy track records when it comes to cracking Hollywood, and it sums up Jet Li’s Stateside adventures in microcosm that his best-reviewed feature outside of his native shores is the divisive Mulan remake. In terms of leading roles, though, 2005’s Unleashed remains at the head of the pack.
wegotthiscovered.com
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
wegotthiscovered.com
Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win
The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten thriller that left audiences with déjà vu deals with accusations of war crimes on Disney Plus
In 1997, Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd teamed up for a gritty thriller that fared unremarkably with critics and at the box office, and most of us thought that would be the end of that. Fast forward five years, though, and High Crimes saw the dynamic duo repeating history with remarkably similar results.
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
