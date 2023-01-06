ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Spends Weekend In Alexander County Jail

A Hickory man spent the weekend in the Alexander County Jail. 25-year old Derrick Shikeem Brock-Sims was arrested on Friday, January 6th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He is long longer listed as an inmate. A February 27th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

﻿3 arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been charged in a Thomasville shooting from last month that injured one person, police say. Police received reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Dec. 30. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15 p.m., and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 8:42 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a stabbing attack at 431 E. Sixteenth Street. Officers located two victims, Tracy Kellum and Leanne Cutlip, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Further investigation revealed the injuries were sustained during an altercation with their roommate, William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Statesville man charged with robbing, firing shots at victim

A Statesville man is accused of robbing and firing shots at a man he met for an online firearm sale, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, of Sparrow Lane, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Sentenced To Minimum Of 20 Years For Statutory Rape

47-year-old Allen Joseph Gambill of Hickory has been given an active prison term of 20 to 29 years after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor. He entered the plea during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, January 9. Gambill entered a guilty plea to the offenses of statutory rape of a person less than 15 years of age, sexual activity by a substitute parent, and incest, on the day his matters were set to go to trial.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months

49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

