Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Spends Weekend In Alexander County Jail
A Hickory man spent the weekend in the Alexander County Jail. 25-year old Derrick Shikeem Brock-Sims was arrested on Friday, January 6th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He is long longer listed as an inmate. A February 27th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
WXII 12
3 arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been charged in a Thomasville shooting from last month that injured one person, police say. Police received reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Dec. 30. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15 p.m., and...
abc45.com
Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday around 8:42 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a stabbing attack at 431 E. Sixteenth Street. Officers located two victims, Tracy Kellum and Leanne Cutlip, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Further investigation revealed the injuries were sustained during an altercation with their roommate, William Cundiff, Jr.
Winston-Salem man arrested after chase through Moore County, sheriff’s office says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department in a car chase. According to the sheriff’s […]
abc45.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Statesville man charged with robbing, firing shots at victim
A Statesville man is accused of robbing and firing shots at a man he met for an online firearm sale, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, of Sparrow Lane, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.
Three suspects, two teens and one adult, arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thmoasville Police Department arrested Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, and two 16-year-old boys for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30. Police responded to a call regarding a shot person on Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Officers found Abdiel Gomez, 32, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Minimum Of 20 Years For Statutory Rape
47-year-old Allen Joseph Gambill of Hickory has been given an active prison term of 20 to 29 years after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor. He entered the plea during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, January 9. Gambill entered a guilty plea to the offenses of statutory rape of a person less than 15 years of age, sexual activity by a substitute parent, and incest, on the day his matters were set to go to trial.
Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
WXII 12
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months
49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested On Charge Of Embezzlement
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Matthew Jordan Hall of Taylorsville on Saturday, January 7th and charged him with felony embezzlement-larceny by employee. He was released under a secured bond of $5,500. Hall was scheduled to make a Monday court appearance in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
‘We may never know why’; family dead in High Point murder-suicide, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy unfolded in a secluded neighborhood over the weekend, leaving five people dead. While it was initially reported that three children and two adults were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide on Saturday morning at a home on Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, later the police clarified […]
Comments / 0