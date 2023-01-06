47-year-old Allen Joseph Gambill of Hickory has been given an active prison term of 20 to 29 years after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor. He entered the plea during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, January 9. Gambill entered a guilty plea to the offenses of statutory rape of a person less than 15 years of age, sexual activity by a substitute parent, and incest, on the day his matters were set to go to trial.

HICKORY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO