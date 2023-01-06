ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

French minister says France still committed to Burkina Faso despite tension

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – A French minister said on Tuesday her government would not stop supporting Burkina Faso in its fight against Islamist militants and wished to remain involved despite growing anti-French sentiment and diplomatic tensions. Relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony, have deteriorated following two...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine plant must be seized from Russia, nuclear chief says

Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Petro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic Energy Agency for...
TheDailyBeast

Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’

Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Reuters

Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.
CNN

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town

Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
104.1 WIKY

China calls for science-based COVID measures against travellers from China

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on relevant countries to base their COVID-19 prevention measures on facts and science. COVID prevention measures should not be discriminatory, and not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between two countries, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy