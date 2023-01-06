Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
French minister says France still committed to Burkina Faso despite tension
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – A French minister said on Tuesday her government would not stop supporting Burkina Faso in its fight against Islamist militants and wished to remain involved despite growing anti-French sentiment and diplomatic tensions. Relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony, have deteriorated following two...
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.
Ukrainian Forces Face Being Surrounded by Wagner Troops in Bakhmut—ISW
The financier of the mercenaries fighting for Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is taking all the credit for gains in the Donetsk oblast city fought over for months.
The tank-killing armored vehicle that France is sending to Ukraine is 'a bit of an oddity,' but don't call it a tank
France is promising to send the AMX-10RC and its big main gun to Ukraine — but it's not the tank that Kyiv has been asking for.
Putin's 'Night Wolves' Biker Gang Spotted in Europe
Members of the motorcycle gang, also known as Putin's Angels, staged pro-Putin protests weeks after the Ukraine war began.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
France 24
Notorious Chechen commander leaves Syria and joins Ukrainian army to fight Russia
Abdul Hakim al-Shishani, a notorious Chechen commander fighting Syrian government forces and veteran of the Chechen-Russian war in the 1990s, joined the fight in Ukraine with a group of Chechen fighters to battle Russian forces. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more.
Head of Russia’s Wagner group says his troops have taken control of Soledar
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has claimed his forces have completed the takeover of the Ukrainian town of Soledar, which if confirmed would mark Moscow’s first major battlefield success since last summer. “Wagner units have taken the whole territory of Soledar under control,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine plant must be seized from Russia, nuclear chief says
Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Petro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’s nuclear utility Energoatom, cast doubt on calls by the International Atomic Energy Agency for...
Russians Fear They’ll Soon Be Starving ‘Like North Koreans’
Russia rang in the new year with gaudy excess, patriotic fervor and echoes of a Soviet past. In studios filled with visiting servicemen, brought in from the front lines to film the New Year’s extravaganza, hosts and performers toasted victory and mocked the West for the side effects of Russian sanctions. Comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan cheered for the troops, assuring them that the entire country was behind them. He taunted Ukraine and its Western allies: "Like it or not, Russia is enlarging!"Noisy bravado couldn’t hide the fact that no one was drinking from the champagne glasses seemingly filled with sparkling water,...
Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application
STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Bosnian Serb leader awards Russian President Putin medal in absentia
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday.
msn.com
Russia denounces Ukrainian attacks on one of Donetsk’s largest thermal power plants
Pro-Russian authorities in the Donetsk region have reported that a rocket attack launched early this morning by Ukraine caused damage to the Starobeshevskaya thermal power plant in Novi Svit, where at least two people may have been trapped in the rubble. "Emergency services are working at the site of the...
France 24
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town
Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.
Russian missile attack hits Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, misses its targets
On Sunday, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets, and there were no visible traces of casualties, despite Moscow’s claims that 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. A team from Reuters visited two college dormitories that Moscow claimed briefly housed Ukrainian personnel in retaliation...
Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’
Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
104.1 WIKY
China calls for science-based COVID measures against travellers from China
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on relevant countries to base their COVID-19 prevention measures on facts and science. COVID prevention measures should not be discriminatory, and not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between two countries, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.
Comments / 0