No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
Highway 101 reopens through Central Coast
The road was closed down in multiple locations Monday due to the storm for flooding and mud and rockslides.
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Powerful storm rages through the region
A strong Pacific storm has been raging through the area for most of Monday and has intensified within the past several hours. Widespread, moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are expected through this evening. An inch, or more, of rain is expected every hour. As of 10:30pm on Monday, Montecito received more than a The post Powerful storm rages through the region appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight
VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday
Scattered showers will approach the region in the morning, and taper through the day. The post A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Storm Impact Photo Gallery
Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Approximately 400 people and 70 horses have been isolated in Rancho Oso by debris flows across roadways, no injuries or medical emergencies have been reported. The post 400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria activates its Emergency Operations Center due to heavy rains
The City of Santa Maria has activated its Emergency Operations Center at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 to monitor the ongoing impact from rainstorms in the area. The post Santa Maria activates its Emergency Operations Center due to heavy rains appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight
The Cachuma Lake Reservoir raised roughly 33 feet overnight from the rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
Mudslide traps people, horses at RV camping resort near Santa Barbara
Hundreds of people and dozens of animals are stuck with no way out following a mudslide in the Santa Barbara area.
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
"The small coastal town of Montecito, California has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons.More than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday and created dangerous conditions for the residents living there. The town is home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe.Officials noted the continuous rainfall and expected downpour as the reason for evacuating about 8,200 residents.The orders come on the fifth anniversary of a deadly mudslide that claimed the lives of 23 people and destroyed over 100 homes in the same community. "We have received over 5 [inches] across Montecito since 3am this morning. The heaviest rain is yet to come this afternoon and evening. If your home is within the evacuation order area, please leave now," the local fire department said in a tweet.Evacuation orders were also issued for about 32,000 residents in nearby Santa Cruz. So far, at least 12 people have lost their lives in the storm in California."
